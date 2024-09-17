How to watch and listen to today's Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Luis Gil is set to take the mound for the New York Yankees on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, facing off against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. The series opener, the first of a three-game set, is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. ET.

New York, with a record of 87-63 straight up (SU), 77-73 against the run line (RL), and 79-65-6 in over/under (O/U), will hand the ball to right-hander Luis Gil. The 26-year-old has posted a 13-6 record, maintaining a 3.18 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP across 26 outings this season, totaling 135.2 innings pitched.

Seattle, sitting at 77-73 SU, 63-87 RL, and 69-70-11 O/U, will counter with right-hander Bryan Woo. The 24-year-old boasts an 8-2 record, a stellar 2.38 ERA, and a 0.82 WHIP over 19 starts, covering 105.2 innings of work.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN (JIP), MLB.tv

Local TV channel: ROOTS, YES

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees will hit the diamond at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, for this matchup on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Tuesday, September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees team news

Seattle Mariners team news & players to watch

Luis Gil is set to take the mound for the Yankees on Tuesday. This season, he has performed well on the road, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP over 12 starts. In his most recent outing, he allowed just one run on five hits and two walks across five innings, though he ended with a no-decision against Kansas City.

Gil has already faced Seattle once this year, where he dominated by holding them scoreless, allowing only one hit, and striking out eight in 6.1 innings. Across two career appearances against the Mariners, he holds a 1-0 record with a flawless 0.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

Cal Raleigh is having an impressive season, leading the Seattle Mariners with 30 home runs and 93 runs batted in. He ranks 15th in the league for home runs and 16th for RBIs among all major league hitters.

Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena has recorded 30 doubles and 20 home runs this season, along with 64 walks, while maintaining a batting average of .222.

Seattle Mariners Injury Report

Player Game Status Injuries L. Trivino Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List, Elbow C. Poteet Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List, Tricep J. Loáisiga Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List, Elbow D. LeMahieu Third baseman 10-Day Injured List, Hip

New York Yankees team news & players to watch

Bryan Woo is set to take the mound for the Mariners on Tuesday. In his previous start, the second-year pitcher allowed just two runs on two hits while striking out five in a 6.2-inning victory against San Diego. He has been outstanding at home this season, boasting a 5-0 record with a stellar 1.66 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP across eight starts (48.2 innings).

Woo also faced the Yankees on May 21, where he shut them down, giving up only two hits with no runs and seven strikeouts in six innings. He holds a perfect 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings over two career appearances against New York.

Aaron Judge is leading the New York Yankees with 53 home runs, 132 runs batted in, and boasts the highest batting average on the team at .321. He ranks first in both home runs and RBIs across all major league hitters. Juan Soto, on the other hand, has a batting average of .285, along with 28 doubles, four triples, and 39 home runs. He has also drawn 119 walks this season.

New York Yankees Injury Report

Player Game Status Injuries S. Haggerty Left fielder 60-Day Injured List, Achilles J. Kowar Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List, Elbow M. Brash Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List, Elbow Y. García Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List, Elbow I. Campbell Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List, Elbow

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, September 17 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Bryan Woo Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Luis Gil TV Channel MLBN (JIP), MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Wednesday, September 18 First-Pitch Time 9:40 PM ET Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Bryce Miller Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel ESPN+, MLBN (JIP), MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, September 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:10 PM ET Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Emerson Hancock Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Clarke Schmidt TV Channel MLBN, MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 05/23/24 New York Yankees 5-0 Seattle Mariners MLB 05/22/24 New York Yankees 7-3 Seattle Mariners MLB 05/21/24 New York Yankees 3-6 Seattle Mariners MLB 05/20/24 New York Yankees 4-5 Seattle Mariners MLB 06/23/23 New York Yankees 2-10 Seattle Mariners MLB

