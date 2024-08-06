The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Detroit Tigers to open a thrilling three-game series on August 06, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/t 6:40 pm PT.
In all, Seattle is 59–54, and at home they are 33–24. As a team, the Mariners are 41-6 when they hit more bats than their opponents.
As a whole, Detroit is 53-60, and on the road, they are 27-29. They have a 39-11 record when they get at least eight hits, which shows how well they do.
On Tuesday, the sides will clash with each other for the initial time this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: ROOTS, BSDET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The high-voltage MLB action between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers is set to take place on August 06, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/t 6:40 pm PT, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|August 06, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/t 6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Park
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers team news
Seattle Mariners team news
Randy Arozarena has hit .218 with twenty-two doubles, sixteen home runs, and fifty walks. He is tied for 55th in Major League Baseball in home runs as well as 138th in RBIs.
Cal Raleigh has 23 home runs and sixty-seven RBIs, which shows how powerful he is. Among batters in the league, he ranks 14th in home runs as well as 22nd in RBIs.
Seattle Mariners injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Julio Rodríguez
|OF
|Ankle injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|J.P. Crawford
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Detroit Tigers team news
Matt Vierling has hit .249 for the Tigers and hit 13 home runs, 19 doubles, and five triples.
Javier Baez has been 6-for-35 with three home runs and a double in the last ten games.
Detroit Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Riley Greene
|OF
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Reese Olson
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 06, 2024
|Luis Castillo
|Keider Montero
Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
The last five times the Mariners and Tigers faced each other, the games were usually close and competitive. The Tigers gained three of these games, including two by large scores (6-0 and 5-4). The Mariners won the other two, including one that was a shutout (5-0). Based on recent events, the next game could be very close, since both teams have shown they can win by a large margin or by a narrow margin. The Tigers have been doing well offensively lately, but the Mariners are good at defense and pitching, which could make for an interesting and unpredictable game.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 17, 2023
|Mariners 2-0 Tigers
|Jul 16, 2023
|Tigers 6-0 Mariners
|Jul 15, 2023
|Tigers 5-4 Mariners
|May 14, 2023
|Tigers 5-3 Mariners
|May 13, 2023
|Mariners 5-0 Tigers