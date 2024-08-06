Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Detroit Tigers to open a thrilling three-game series on August 06, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/t 6:40 pm PT.

In all, Seattle is 59–54, and at home they are 33–24. As a team, the Mariners are 41-6 when they hit more bats than their opponents.

As a whole, Detroit is 53-60, and on the road, they are 27-29. They have a 39-11 record when they get at least eight hits, which shows how well they do.

On Tuesday, the sides will clash with each other for the initial time this season.



How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: ROOTS, BSDET

Streaming service: FuboTV



How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The high-voltage MLB action between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers is set to take place on August 06, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/t 6:40 pm PT, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, Washington.

Date August 06, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/t 6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN





Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers team news

Seattle Mariners team news

Randy Arozarena has hit .218 with twenty-two doubles, sixteen home runs, and fifty walks. He is tied for 55th in Major League Baseball in home runs as well as 138th in RBIs.

Cal Raleigh has 23 home runs and sixty-seven RBIs, which shows how powerful he is. Among batters in the league, he ranks 14th in home runs as well as 22nd in RBIs.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Julio Rodríguez OF Ankle injury Out, 10-Day IL J.P. Crawford INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Matt Vierling has hit .249 for the Tigers and hit 13 home runs, 19 doubles, and five triples.

Javier Baez has been 6-for-35 with three home runs and a double in the last ten games.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Riley Greene OF Right hamstring strain Out, 10-Day IL Reese Olson RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 06, 2024 Luis Castillo Keider Montero

Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

The last five times the Mariners and Tigers faced each other, the games were usually close and competitive. The Tigers gained three of these games, including two by large scores (6-0 and 5-4). The Mariners won the other two, including one that was a shutout (5-0). Based on recent events, the next game could be very close, since both teams have shown they can win by a large margin or by a narrow margin. The Tigers have been doing well offensively lately, but the Mariners are good at defense and pitching, which could make for an interesting and unpredictable game.

Date Results Jul 17, 2023 Mariners 2-0 Tigers Jul 16, 2023 Tigers 6-0 Mariners Jul 15, 2023 Tigers 5-4 Mariners May 14, 2023 Tigers 5-3 Mariners May 13, 2023 Mariners 5-0 Tigers

