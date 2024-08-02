How to watch and listen to today’s Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Seattle Mariners in a thrilling MLB matchup on Aug 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, attempting to snap a three-game home losing run.
Seattle's record at home is 31-23 while their overall record is 57-53. With a 30-16 record in games where they did not allow a home run, the Mariners have been dominant.
Philadelphia has the third-highest team batting average in the National League (.255), with an overall record of 65-43 and a road record of 27-22.
This season's first match between these two teams will take place on Friday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: Root Sports NW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
Seattle Mariners will take on Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, WA, USA.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Park
|Location
|Seattle, WA
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies team news
Seattle Mariners team news
Cal Raleigh has helped the Mariners with 23 home runs and 11 doubles.
Jorge Polanco, on the other hand, has been on fire over the past ten games, going 10-for-37 with five home runs, nine RBIs, and two doubles.
Seattle Mariners injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|Knee
|Day-to-Day
|Gregory Santos
|RP
|Bicep
|Day-to-Day
Philadelphia Phillies team news
For the Phillies, Bryce Harper has hit 24 home runs and 22 doubles.
Alec Bohm has been hitting well over the last ten games, going 11-for-37 with five doubles and a triple.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Spencer Turnbull
|RP
|Back
|15-Day IL
|Taijuan Walker
|SP
|Index Finger
|15-Day IL
Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Bryan Woo
|Tyler Phillips
Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies have played closely in each of their previous five head-to-head meetings. With victories of 1-0, 6-5, and 4-2 over the past five games, the Phillies have shown that they can win close, low-scoring contests as well as higher-scoring contests. The Mariners have proven they are a competitive team as well, winning 5-3 and 5-4. This past suggests that the forthcoming game will probably be another close contest in which both sides could win by a slim margin. Star players' big performances and their capacity to take advantage of scoring opportunities could determine the result.
|Date
|Results
|April 27, 2023
|Phillies 1-0 Mariners
|April 27, 2023
|Phillies 6-5 Mariners
|April 26, 2023
|Mariners 5-3 Phillies
|May 12, 2022
|Phillies 4-2 Mariners
|May 11, 2022
|Mariners 5-4 Phillies