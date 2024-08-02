This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and listen to today’s Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Seattle Mariners in a thrilling MLB matchup on Aug 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, attempting to snap a three-game home losing run.

Seattle's record at home is 31-23 while their overall record is 57-53. With a 30-16 record in games where they did not allow a home run, the Mariners have been dominant.

Philadelphia has the third-highest team batting average in the National League (.255), with an overall record of 65-43 and a road record of 27-22.

This season's first match between these two teams will take place on Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: Root Sports NW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

Seattle Mariners will take on Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, WA, USA.

DateAugust 02, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenueT-Mobile Park
LocationSeattle, WA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh has helped the Mariners with 23 home runs and 11 doubles.

Jorge Polanco, on the other hand, has been on fire over the past ten games, going 10-for-37 with five home runs, nine RBIs, and two doubles.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jorge Polanco2BKneeDay-to-Day
Gregory SantosRPBicepDay-to-Day

Philadelphia Phillies team news

For the Phillies, Bryce Harper has hit 24 home runs and 22 doubles.

Alec Bohm has been hitting well over the last ten games, going 11-for-37 with five doubles and a triple.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Spencer TurnbullRPBack15-Day IL
Taijuan WalkerSPIndex Finger15-Day IL

Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 02, 2024Bryan WooTyler Phillips

Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies have played closely in each of their previous five head-to-head meetings. With victories of 1-0, 6-5, and 4-2 over the past five games, the Phillies have shown that they can win close, low-scoring contests as well as higher-scoring contests. The Mariners have proven they are a competitive team as well, winning 5-3 and 5-4. This past suggests that the forthcoming game will probably be another close contest in which both sides could win by a slim margin. Star players' big performances and their capacity to take advantage of scoring opportunities could determine the result.

DateResults
April 27, 2023Phillies 1-0 Mariners
April 27, 2023Phillies 6-5 Mariners
April 26, 2023Mariners 5-3 Phillies
May 12, 2022Phillies 4-2 Mariners
May 11, 2022Mariners 5-4 Phillies

