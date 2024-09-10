+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego PadresGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Mariners are set to host the San Diego Padres to start a thrilling MLB battle on September 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

The Seattle Mariners have a 73-71 record overall, including a 41-28 record at home. The Mariners have had trouble scoring this season. They are 25th in the league in runs scored per game (4.08), and their hitting average is the lowest in the league (.219).

The San Diego Padres are 81-64 overall, boasting a 41-29 mark on the road. The Padres, on the other hand, have a good offense. They are eighth in the league in runs scored (4.76 per game) and first in the league in batting average (.265).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: ROOTS, SDPA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the San Diego Padres in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, Washington.

DateSeptember 10, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenueT-Mobile Park
LocationSeattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres team news

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh has 29 home runs with 90 RBIs despite a .213 batting average.

Julio Rodriguez has shown better balance, hitting .262 and a .319 on-base with a .378 slugging percentage, giving balance to the Mariners' order.

Bryan Woo has stabilized Seattle's pitching rotation with a 2.36 ERA and 7 wins and 2 losses.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Victor RoblesCFUndisclosed injuryDay-to-Day
Gregory SantosRHPRight biceps inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado has hit 25 home runs, 90 RBIs, and a .275 batting average.

Luis Arraez's .320 batting average, and a .349 on-base percentage, with a .391 slugging percentage make him a reliable lineup player.

Michael King's 3.10 ERA, 12 wins, and 8 losses have given the Padres' rotation important depth.

San Diego Padres injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Ha-Seong KimINFRight shoulder inflammationOut, 10-Day IL
Luis PatiñoRHPElbow injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 10, 2024George KirbyYu Darvish

Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Seattle Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres four times. The Mariners' pitching staff is especially good. They have shut out the Padres twice and limited them to three runs or less in four of those five games, involving recent wins by scores of 8-3 and 2-0 on July 10 and 11, 2024. However, the Padres' only win during this time was a convincing 10–3 win on June 8, 2023, showing that they can really score when they get into a groove. Based on these outcomes, the Mariners may be feeling better about their chances, but the Padres' strong lineup can still turn the tide once they can figure out how to get Seattle's pitchers to throw strikes.

DateResults
Jul 11, 2024Mariners 2-0 Padres
Jul 10, 2024Mariners 8-3 Padres
Aug 10, 2023Mariners 6-1 Padres
Aug 09, 2023Mariners 2-0 Padres
Jun 08, 2023Padres 10-3 Mariners

