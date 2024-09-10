How to watch today's Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Mariners are set to host the San Diego Padres to start a thrilling MLB battle on September 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.
The Seattle Mariners have a 73-71 record overall, including a 41-28 record at home. The Mariners have had trouble scoring this season. They are 25th in the league in runs scored per game (4.08), and their hitting average is the lowest in the league (.219).
The San Diego Padres are 81-64 overall, boasting a 41-29 mark on the road. The Padres, on the other hand, have a good offense. They are eighth in the league in runs scored (4.76 per game) and first in the league in batting average (.265).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: ROOTS, SDPA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Seattle Mariners will take on the San Diego Padres in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|September 10, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Park
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres team news
Seattle Mariners team news
Cal Raleigh has 29 home runs with 90 RBIs despite a .213 batting average.
Julio Rodriguez has shown better balance, hitting .262 and a .319 on-base with a .378 slugging percentage, giving balance to the Mariners' order.
Bryan Woo has stabilized Seattle's pitching rotation with a 2.36 ERA and 7 wins and 2 losses.
Seattle Mariners injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Victor Robles
|CF
|Undisclosed injury
|Day-to-Day
|Gregory Santos
|RHP
|Right biceps inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
San Diego Padres team news
Manny Machado has hit 25 home runs, 90 RBIs, and a .275 batting average.
Luis Arraez's .320 batting average, and a .349 on-base percentage, with a .391 slugging percentage make him a reliable lineup player.
Michael King's 3.10 ERA, 12 wins, and 8 losses have given the Padres' rotation important depth.
San Diego Padres injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ha-Seong Kim
|INF
|Right shoulder inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Luis Patiño
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 10, 2024
|George Kirby
|Yu Darvish
Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, the Seattle Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres four times. The Mariners' pitching staff is especially good. They have shut out the Padres twice and limited them to three runs or less in four of those five games, involving recent wins by scores of 8-3 and 2-0 on July 10 and 11, 2024. However, the Padres' only win during this time was a convincing 10–3 win on June 8, 2023, showing that they can really score when they get into a groove. Based on these outcomes, the Mariners may be feeling better about their chances, but the Padres' strong lineup can still turn the tide once they can figure out how to get Seattle's pitchers to throw strikes.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 11, 2024
|Mariners 2-0 Padres
|Jul 10, 2024
|Mariners 8-3 Padres
|Aug 10, 2023
|Mariners 6-1 Padres
|Aug 09, 2023
|Mariners 2-0 Padres
|Jun 08, 2023
|Padres 10-3 Mariners