Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Mariners will host the New York Mets to start a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The Mariners have had trouble staying consistent at the plate, as indicated by their low hitting percentage (.217, 29th) and runs each game (3.92, 28th within the league), which show a lack of strength and effectiveness in scoring chances. Further affecting their ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities is their poor On-Base Percentage (.301, 26th), which indicates that they have trouble getting runners on base.

However, the Mets have proved much more effective on offense. They are ranked 8th with Runs each game (4.83) along with 12th in Hitting Average (.250). Their On-Base Percentage (.322, ninth) shows that they are taking a good approach at the plate because they are getting on base more often, which helps them score more runs.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: ROOTS, SNY

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets will meet in an epic MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, Washington.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets team news

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh has 24 home runs along with 69 RBIs, but his .213 batting average shows inconsistency.

However, Julio Rodríguez has a more consistent offensive profile, demonstrating a .263 batting average, a .315 on-base percentage, and a .372 slugging percentage.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Julio Rodríguez OF Ankle injury Out, 10-Day IL J.P. Crawford INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso has hit 23 home runs and 60 RBIs for the New York Mets, but his .242 batting average suggests he could improve his contact hitting.

Francisco Lindor's .254 batting average, .330 on-base percentage, and .455 slugging percentage indicate his ability to get on base and score runs.

New York Mets injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Sean Reid-Foley RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL Reed Garrett RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Seattle Mariners and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Bryce Miller Jose Quintana

Seattle Mariners and New York Mets head-to-head record

Based on their five previous meetings, the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets are likely to have a close game. Both teams have won some games, but the Mets have been slightly better than the Mariners in recent games. The games have had close scores, with many of the decisions coming down to a single run. This shows that both teams have equal strengths and can make comebacks. There were a lot of runs scored in the Mariners' most recent win (8–7), which shows that they can take advantage of offensive chances. The Mets, on the other hand, won their games by pitching well and hitting when it mattered most, especially in their 2-1 win. Because of this, the game is going to be very close, and small differences could decide the winner.

Date Results Sep 03, 2023 Mets 6-3 Mariners Sep 03, 2023 Mariners 8-7 Mets Sep 02, 2023 Mets 2-1 Mariners May 15, 2022 Mariners 8-7Mets May 15, 2022 Mets 5-4 Mariners

