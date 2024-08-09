The Seattle Mariners will host the New York Mets to start a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.
The Mariners have had trouble staying consistent at the plate, as indicated by their low hitting percentage (.217, 29th) and runs each game (3.92, 28th within the league), which show a lack of strength and effectiveness in scoring chances. Further affecting their ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities is their poor On-Base Percentage (.301, 26th), which indicates that they have trouble getting runners on base.
However, the Mets have proved much more effective on offense. They are ranked 8th with Runs each game (4.83) along with 12th in Hitting Average (.250). Their On-Base Percentage (.322, ninth) shows that they are taking a good approach at the plate because they are getting on base more often, which helps them score more runs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: ROOTS, SNY
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets will meet in an epic MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Park
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets team news
Seattle Mariners team news
Cal Raleigh has 24 home runs along with 69 RBIs, but his .213 batting average shows inconsistency.
However, Julio Rodríguez has a more consistent offensive profile, demonstrating a .263 batting average, a .315 on-base percentage, and a .372 slugging percentage.
Seattle Mariners injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Julio Rodríguez
|OF
|Ankle injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|J.P. Crawford
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
New York Mets team news
Pete Alonso has hit 23 home runs and 60 RBIs for the New York Mets, but his .242 batting average suggests he could improve his contact hitting.
Francisco Lindor's .254 batting average, .330 on-base percentage, and .455 slugging percentage indicate his ability to get on base and score runs.
New York Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Sean Reid-Foley
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Reed Garrett
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Seattle Mariners and New York Mets projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Bryce Miller
|Jose Quintana
Seattle Mariners and New York Mets head-to-head record
Based on their five previous meetings, the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets are likely to have a close game. Both teams have won some games, but the Mets have been slightly better than the Mariners in recent games. The games have had close scores, with many of the decisions coming down to a single run. This shows that both teams have equal strengths and can make comebacks. There were a lot of runs scored in the Mariners' most recent win (8–7), which shows that they can take advantage of offensive chances. The Mets, on the other hand, won their games by pitching well and hitting when it mattered most, especially in their 2-1 win. Because of this, the game is going to be very close, and small differences could decide the winner.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 03, 2023
|Mets 6-3 Mariners
|Sep 03, 2023
|Mariners 8-7 Mets
|Sep 02, 2023
|Mets 2-1 Mariners
|May 15, 2022
|Mariners 8-7Mets
|May 15, 2022
|Mets 5-4 Mariners