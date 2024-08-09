This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Seattle Mariners MLB 2024Getty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Mariners will host the New York Mets to start a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The Mariners have had trouble staying consistent at the plate, as indicated by their low hitting percentage (.217, 29th) and runs each game (3.92, 28th within the league), which show a lack of strength and effectiveness in scoring chances. Further affecting their ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities is their poor On-Base Percentage (.301, 26th), which indicates that they have trouble getting runners on base.

However, the Mets have proved much more effective on offense. They are ranked 8th with Runs each game (4.83) along with 12th in Hitting Average (.250). Their On-Base Percentage (.322, ninth) shows that they are taking a good approach at the plate because they are getting on base more often, which helps them score more runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: ROOTS, SNY

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets will meet in an epic MLB game on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, Washington.

DateAugust 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
VenueT-Mobile Park
LocationSeattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets team news

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh has 24 home runs along with 69 RBIs, but his .213 batting average shows inconsistency.

However, Julio Rodríguez has a more consistent offensive profile, demonstrating a .263 batting average, a .315 on-base percentage, and a .372 slugging percentage.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Julio RodríguezOFAnkle injuryOut, 10-Day IL
J.P. CrawfordINFHand injuryOut, 10-Day IL

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso has hit 23 home runs and 60 RBIs for the New York Mets, but his .242 batting average suggests he could improve his contact hitting.

Francisco Lindor's .254 batting average, .330 on-base percentage, and .455 slugging percentage indicate his ability to get on base and score runs.

New York Mets injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Sean Reid-FoleyRHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL
Reed GarrettRHPElbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Seattle Mariners and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 09, 2024Bryce MillerJose Quintana

Seattle Mariners and New York Mets head-to-head record

Based on their five previous meetings, the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets are likely to have a close game. Both teams have won some games, but the Mets have been slightly better than the Mariners in recent games. The games have had close scores, with many of the decisions coming down to a single run. This shows that both teams have equal strengths and can make comebacks. There were a lot of runs scored in the Mariners' most recent win (8–7), which shows that they can take advantage of offensive chances. The Mets, on the other hand, won their games by pitching well and hitting when it mattered most, especially in their 2-1 win. Because of this, the game is going to be very close, and small differences could decide the winner.

DateResults
Sep 03, 2023Mets 6-3 Mariners
Sep 03, 2023Mariners 8-7 Mets
Sep 02, 2023Mets 2-1 Mariners
May 15, 2022Mariners 8-7Mets
May 15, 2022Mets 5-4 Mariners

