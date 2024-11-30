How to watch and listen to LSU Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch LSU Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) hit the road for an SEC conference showdown against the LSU Tigers (7-4) on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the LSU Tigers vs. the Oklahoma Sooners NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and kick-off time

The LSU Tigers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Tiger Stadium Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of LSU Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners

Audio Stream: Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

LSU Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners team news & key players

LSU Tigers team news

For LSU, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been a prolific passer, amassing 3,458 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 63.2% completion rate. The rushing game is spearheaded by Caden Durham, who has tallied 609 yards and six touchdowns, while Josh Williams has added 409 yards and five scores.

Kyren Lacy leads the Tigers’ receivers with 825 yards and eight touchdowns, followed by Aaron Anderson with 778 yards and five scores. Tight end Mason Taylor has been reliable with 52 receptions for 518 yards, and CJ Daniels contributes 456 receiving yards. On the defensive side, Whit Weeks leads the way with 99 total tackles, including 50 solo, while Bradyn Swinson has notched 8.5 sacks and Sai’vion Jones adds 4.5. Collectively, LSU’s defense has recorded 29 sacks and four interceptions this season.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Jackson Arnold leads Oklahoma’s aerial attack with 1,311 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions, completing 62.2% of his throws. Michael Hawkins Jr. has also contributed, throwing for 536 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on 62.3% passing.

On the ground, Jovantae Barnes paces the Sooners with 577 rushing yards this season. In the receiving corps, Bauer Sharp leads with 41 catches for 320 yards, while three other Sooners have surpassed 200 receiving yards. Defensively, Danny Stutsman anchors the unit with 100 total tackles, while R Mason Thomas leads the team with eight sacks, and Gracen Holton adds four. As a team, Oklahoma’s defense has compiled 33 sacks and nine interceptions so far this season.

