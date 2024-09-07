How to watch today's LSU vs Nicholls CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between LSU and Nicholls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The highly-anticipated CFB matchup between the No. 18 LSU Tigers and the Nicholls State Colonels is set to take place on September 07, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

LSU is placed 15th in the SEC right now and will try to use its offensive strength against Nicholls State. Nicholls State scores 17.0 points per game, while LSU scores 20.0.

Nicholls State has given up 25.0 points per game, while LSU has given up 27.0. Additionally, LSU's offense is much stronger than Nicholls State's; they average 421.0 total yards for each game compared to 232.0 for Nicholls State.

LSU vs Nicholls: Date and kick-off time

The LSU Tigers and the Nicholls State Colonels will meet in an epic CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Tiger Stadium, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Tiger Stadium Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU vs Nicholls on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network+

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

LSU vs Nicholls team news

LSU team news

Garrett Nussmeier is great this year. He has thrown for 304 yards, completed 76.3% of his passes, scored two touchdowns, and picked off one interception.

Kyren Lacy has averaged 7.0 receptions per game while catching seven passes on ten targets for 94 yards with a touchdown.

Aaron Anderson is making the most of the six chances he has had, catching five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in solely one game.

Nicholls team news

Over the course of one game, Quincy Brown has caught four passes for 70 yards (70.0 for each game) and scored one touchdown.

Collin Guggenheim has run over 79 yards (79.0 each game) in his only game but hasn't scored a touchdown.

Pat McQuaide has completed 38.5% of his passes, passed over 138 yards (138.0 for each game), and scored one touchdown, with no interceptions in the games he appeared.

