How to watch and listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones (4-0), boasting the second-best pass defense in college football, will take on the Baylor Bears (2-3) and their 21st-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Baylor Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Jack Trice Stadium Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 389 (CAR), 979 (NE) | Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears team news & key players

Iowa State Cyclones team news

For Iowa State, quarterback Rocco Becht has accumulated 896 passing yards along with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cyclones' rushing attack is led by Abu Sama III, who has rushed for 225 yards on 40 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. Wide receiver Jaylin Noel has hauled in 19 passes for 353 yards, averaging an impressive 18.6 yards per catch, with two touchdowns. Jayden Higgins leads the Cyclones with four touchdown receptions.

Baylor Bears team news

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 787 yards, delivering six touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, QB Dequan Finn has racked up 307 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, but hasn't played since September 7, and his availability for Saturday remains uncertain.

On the ground, Bryson Washington leads the Bears with 35 carries for 158 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt, and has scored one touchdown. Josh Cameron tops Baylor’s receiving corps with 16 catches for 267 yards, averaging 16.7 yards per reception, and has found the end zone three times.

Defensively, linebacker Matt Jones leads Baylor with 42 tackles, while linebacker Garmon Randolph has been the top pass-rusher with 2.5 sacks. Safety Corey Gordon Jr. is the leader in interceptions with two. As a team, Baylor has registered 12 sacks and four interceptions this season.

