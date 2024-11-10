+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Aggie Beever-Jones Chelsea Women 2024-25Getty Images
WSL
team-logo
Totally Wicked Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON WSL YOUTUBE
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

WSLLiverpool FC WomenChelsea FC WomenLiverpool FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women will go head-to-head in a Women's Super League (WSL) contest at St Helens Stadium on Sunday.

Riding on last weekend's 2-1 win over Aston Villa, the Reds will aim to move closer to the top-three, while the Blues aim to close the gap towards the top. With a perfect record in the league after five matchdays, Sonia Bompastor's side now trail current leaders Manchester City by four points.

Chelsea would also have a game in hand after Sunday's outing and are set to face the Manchester sides in their next couple of fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

WSL YouTubeWatch here

In the United Kingdom (US), the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women will be shown live on WSL YouTube.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 10, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 am EST
Venue:St Helens Stadium

The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women will be played at St Helens Stadium in St. Helens, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Sunday, November 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool Women team news

Sofie Lundgaard is out with an ACL injury, while Faye Kirby, Sophie Haug and Lucy Parry are also out injured.

On the other hand, Liverpool manager Matt Beard confirmed that he is confident on the availability of Fuka Nagano, who had to come off against Aston Villa.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Laws; Clark, Bonner, Matthews; Fisk, Hobinger, Kapocs, Holland, Hinds; Kiernan, Smith.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Laws, Micah
Defenders:Evans, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds, Clark, Bonner
Midfielders:Nagano, Hobinger, Holland, Silcock, Shaw
Forwards:Kapocs, Kiernan, Smith, Enderby, Daniels

Chelsea Women team news

As for the visitors, Sophie Ingle, Aniek Nouwen and Lauren James are all sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Bompastor updated that Lucy Bronze and Catarina Macario are back in the squad and will be available for the game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Buchanan, Bright, Baltimore; Nusken, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Hamano, Reiten; Beever-Jones.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Hampton, Cox
Defenders:Bright, Lawrence, Bjorn, Perisset, Charles, Bronze, Mpome, Buchanan, Bernabe
Midfielders:Nusken, Cuthbert, Reiten, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-Francois
Forwards:Fishel, Ramirez, Macario, Baltimore, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 1, 2024Liverpool 4-3 ChelseaWSL
November 18, 2023Chelsea 5-1 LiverpoolWSL
May 3, 2023Chelsea 2-1 LiverpoolWSL
January 29, 2023Chelsea 3-2 LiverpoolWSL
September 18, 2022Liverpool 2-1 ChelseaWSL

Useful links

Advertisement