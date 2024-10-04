How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Preseason game, Livestream, TV channel and plenty more

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers kick off their 2024-25 season in Pittsburgh with a preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves this Friday.

The Lakers captured an NBA title in 2020 and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2023 largely due to a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, combined with a dependable supporting cast.

However, in seasons like 2018 and 2022, they missed the playoffs entirely, and suffered early first-round exits in 2021 and 2023, primarily because they were hampered by injuries and lacked sufficient depth throughout the roster.

The Timberwolves enter the 2024-25 season with high hopes of reaching the NBA Finals after an impressive 2023-24 campaign. Their stifling defense anchored them near the top of the Western Conference and fueled a strong playoff push. Now, the Timberwolves will need to seize that momentum and continue building on last season’s achievements to make a serious championship run.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

Los Angeles Lakers will take on Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Acrisure Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Acrisure Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: NBA TV, SPECSN (local)

NBA TV, SPECSN (local) Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Los Angeles Lakers team news

The Los Angeles Lakers head into training camp with a nearly identical roster to last season, leaving many questions about the team’s potential this year. JJ Redick, the newly appointed head coach, is determined to establish a fresh identity for the squad, one that addresses the inconsistency issues that have held them back in the past.

Following Darvin Ham's departure, Redick is focused on creating a more unified and cohesive team, with a clear emphasis on core values and a revamped approach to restore stability and success this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Last season, the Timberwolves proved they are legitimate contenders in the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards emerged as a rising star, and his partnership with the defensive prowess of Rudy Gobert has become a formidable duo. The Timberwolves finished with a strong 56-26 record, just one game shy of securing the top seed in the Western Conference.

Following their near miss for the NBA Finals last season, the Timberwolves opted for a significant offseason trade to enhance their depth and flexibility. They parted ways with four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, bringing in three-time All-Star Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo as replacements. This unexpected move surprised many in the NBA community. Both the Knicks and Timberwolves are seen as hopeful contenders, leaving it uncertain which team is better positioned for a championship run after the trade.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/08/24 Los Angeles Lakers 117-127 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 03/11/24 Los Angeles Lakers 120-109 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 12/31/23 Minnesota Timberwolves 108-106 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 12/22/23 Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 04/12/23 Los Angeles Lakers 108-102 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA

