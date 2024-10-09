How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Knicks vs Wizards NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Washington Wizards (0-1) visit the Big Apple on Wednesday to play the New York Knicks (1-0) in an NBA preseason matchup.

The Washington Wizards entered the preseason with a golden opportunity to put to rest the narrative about their supposed lack of culture and motivation. Unfortunately, they fell flat right out of the gate. In their Sunday opener in Montreal, they delivered a lackluster first-quarter performance, suffering a crushing 34-16 deficit that set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Toronto Raptors quickly asserted their dominance, so much so that their starters were done for the day after just a few minutes, much to the delight of the Montreal crowd who seemed eager to adopt a new favorite.

Meanwhile, true to the Wizards' pattern, they soldiered on in what could generously be called competitive, trying to keep the game from turning into an even bigger blowout during the second and third quarters. They did just enough to avoid a complete collapse, all while leaving a glimmer of hope for a late-game comeback against Toronto's bench and reserve players.

Predictably, that rally never came to fruition, leaving Wizards fans with the same familiar sense of frustration.

Next up for the Wizards is a matchup with the New York Knicks, and it wouldn’t be a shock if the story unfolds in much the same way. Expect a few minutes of Knicks' starters to break the game wide open, followed by their end-of-rotation players and G-League prospects adding some shine to the box score while the Knicks' main lineup cheers them on from the bench.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will take on the Washington Wizards in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

Date Wednesday, October 9 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, USA

How to watch New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards live on:

National TV : NBA League Pass

: Local TV channel: MNMT, MSG

MNMT, MSG Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New York Knicks team news

The Knicks initially faced the prospect of starting the season without a notable presence at center, at least until around Christmas when C Mitchell Robinson is expected to return following ankle surgery. However, the arrival of C Karl-Anthony Towns has changed the narrative dramatically. Now, the Knicks boast a top-tier offensive big man who ranks among the best centers in the league.

In his brief preseason outings, Towns has already showcased his potential to elevate New York's offense. With his impressive 3-point shooting ability—knocking down 41.6% of his shots from beyond the arc on over five attempts per game last season—the Knicks can now utilize a five-out system. This strategy is likely to create more open driving lanes for PG Jalen Brunson and SF Mikal Bridges, giving them ample opportunities to attack the basket and diversify the team's offensive options.

Injury Report: Mitchell Robinson (Out), Kevin McCullar Jr (Day-to-Day)

Washington Wizards team news

The Washington Wizards are expected to be without a couple of key players as they continue their preseason. SF Saddiq Bey remains sidelined as he recovers from a torn ACL. At the same time, PG Malcolm Brogdon, who recently sustained a hand injury, has returned to Washington D.C. for further tests and imaging.

The Wizards added a veteran presence this offseason by acquiring PG Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for SF Deni Avdija. However, Brogdon's start with the team hasn't gone as planned. The 31-year-old's hand injury is likely to keep him off the court when the regular season begins.

Brogdon's absence will open the door for more playing time for rookie PG Bub Carrington, the No. 14 overall pick. Carrington will have a chance to prove himself early in the season, and his performance could play a significant role in determining Brogdon's role when he eventually returns to the lineup.

Injury Report: Malcolm Brogdon (Out, Thumb), Saddiq Bey (Out)

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/19/24 New York Knicks 113-109 Washington Wizards NBA 01/07/24 Washington Wizards 105-121 New York Knicks NBA 11/18/23 Washington Wizards 99-120 New York Knicks NBA 10/19/23 New York Knicks 106-131 Washington Wizards NBA 04/03/23 New York Knicks 118-109 Washington Wizards NBA

More NBA news and coverage