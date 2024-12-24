How to watch New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks are set to host their traditional Christmas Day showdown, this time facing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks currently hold second place in the Atlantic Division and are sitting third in the Eastern Conference. They boast an 18-10 record in the 2024-25 NBA season. In their latest outing, the Knicks secured an 11-point victory over the Pelicans, finishing with a score of 104-93. Heading into the matchup with the Spurs, the Knicks will aim to tighten their perimeter defense, limit three-point opportunities, and exploit San Antonio's vulnerabilities in the paint with effective post play and offensive rebounding. Additionally, disrupting the playmaking of Chris Paul with aggressive on-ball pressure will be a key focus.

On the other side, the Spurs stand fourth in the Southeast Division and ninth in the Western Conference with a season record of 15-13. They are coming off a commanding 20-point triumph over the Trail Blazers, winning 114-104. As they gear up to face the Knicks, the Spurs will rely on their improved pace and transition offense to capitalize on fast-break opportunities. Victor Wembanyama's unique combination of size, agility, and shooting ability is a pivotal asset, creating significant matchup challenges for Knicks defenders.

Historically, the Spurs lead the all-time series between the teams, 58-45. This will be the first meeting of the current season, but last year, the home team prevailed in both contests as the series ended in a split. Over their last 10 encounters, the teams are evenly matched, but the Knicks have held an edge at Madison Square Garden, winning four of their past five games against the Spurs at home.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks will square off against the Spurs in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

New York Knicks team news & key players

Jalen Brunson put on a show against the Pelicans, scoring a season-high 39 points, with 29 coming in the second half. Despite strong defensive pressure from Herb Jones, who limited New York to just 35.6% shooting in the first half, Brunson ignited a third-quarter surge. He scored 16 points during a blistering 22-6 run, overturning a 65-52 deficit and giving the Knicks a 74-71 edge.

In the fourth quarter, Brunson continued his dominance, tallying nine of the Knicks’ first 13 points to extend the lead to 95-81. Mikal Bridges contributed 18 points, while OG Anunoby added 16. Karl-Anthony Towns struggled early, scoring just five points on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half and logging only 10 minutes after picking up his third foul early in the second quarter. Despite trailing 65-52 midway through the third, the Knicks buried the Pelicans with a 43-14 blitz over 10:48, securing a decisive 95-81 lead.

San Antonio Spurs team news & key players

In his last outing, Victor Wembanyama delivered a dominant performance, dropping 30 points and matching his career-best with an astounding 10 blocks. He also added seven rebounds, despite sitting out the final 8 1/2 minutes as San Antonio cruised to its biggest win of the season. Wembanyama made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to record four three-pointers and 10 blocks in a single game. Moreover, he is the only player under 21 to achieve multiple double-digit block games since the league began officially tracking blocks in 1974. Supporting him were Charles Bassey, who chipped in with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Devin Vassell, who added 11 points.

Wembanyama has revitalized the Spurs' culture, positioning the team in a play-in spot. While there's a long way to go before the postseason, San Antonio's progress is undeniable. Devin Vassell has also played a key role in San Antonio’s resurgence, making strides on both ends of the court. However, his performances against New York need improvement, as he's managed only 9.7 points per game in three career matchups with the Knicks.

Similarly, Jeremy Sochan has shown significant growth this season, improving his scoring and shooting efficiency, though he has averaged just eight points over four games against New York. San Antonio's well-rounded attack, with seven players averaging double figures, has driven enhancements in shooting accuracy, rebounding, and ball control, solidifying their competitiveness.

Date Game Competition 03/30/24 San Antonio Spurs 130-126 New York Knicks NBA 11/09/23 New York Knicks 126-105 San Antonio Spurs NBA 01/05/23 New York Knicks 117-114 San Antonio Spurs NBA 12/30/22 San Antonio Spurs 122-115 New York Knicks NBA 01/11/22 New York Knicks 111-96 San Antonio Spurs NBA

