How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Warriors aim to secure their second straight preseason win on Wednesday when they travel to face the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors kicked off their preseason campaign with a narrow 91-90 victory over the LA Clippers on Saturday night.

On the other side, the Sacramento Kings are set to begin their preseason journey on Wednesday as they host Golden State. Last season, the Kings wrapped up their campaign with a 46-36 record, clinching the ninth seed in the Western Conference and earning a spot in the Play-In tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action live on:

National TV : ESPN

: Local TV channel: NBCSCA

Streaming service: FuboTV

Sacramento Kings team news

Over the offseason, the Sacramento Kings bolstered their roster by bringing in SG DeMar DeRozan, SF Jalen McDaniels, PG Jordan McLaughlin, and C Orlando Robinson. They also added promising rookie SG Devin Carter through the draft.

The Kings did see some key departures, parting ways with SF Harrison Barnes, SG Chris Duarte, PG Davion Mitchell, SF Kessler Edwards, and PF Sasha Vezenkov. With PG De’Aaron Fox, C Domantas Sabonis, and SG DeMar DeRozan anchoring the offense, Sacramento is expected to have a formidable scoring unit this season. The Kings are well-positioned to contend for the Pacific Division crown and aim for a high seed in the Western Conference, thanks to their balanced lineup that features both seasoned veterans and emerging talent.

Golden State Warriors team news

The Golden State Warriors started their preseason on a high note, clinching a tight 91-90 victory against the LA Clippers on Saturday night. SG Lindy Waters III led the charge for the Warriors, tallying 15 points, including a clutch three-pointer at the buzzer that sealed the win for Golden State.

Despite their win, the Warriors struggled with their shooting, converting just 33.7% of their shots, making 33 out of 98 attempts, and managing only 22.9% from beyond the arc. However, they dominated the boards, securing 19 offensive rebounds and 37 defensive rebounds, totaling 56 compared to the Clippers' 47. The Warriors also dished out 24 assists, recorded 14 steals, and blocked six shots.

Last season, PG Stephen Curry remained an indispensable piece of the Warriors' puzzle, averaging over 26.4 points per game, largely thanks to his exceptional three-point shooting. Beyond the stats, Curry's impact extended to his playmaking and ability to orchestrate the offense, which will be crucial as the Warriors prepare to face the Sacramento Kings. His skill set will be essential in breaking down Sacramento's defense and setting the tempo for the team's attack.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/11/24 Golden State Warriors 91-90 Sacramento Kings California Classic 04/17/24 Sacramento Kings 118-94 Golden State Warriors NBA 01/26/24 Golden State Warriors 133-134 Sacramento Kings NBA 11/29/23 Sacramento Kings 124-123 Golden State Warriors NBA 11/02/23 Golden State Warriors 102-101 Sacramento Kings NBA

