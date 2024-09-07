How to watch today's Kentucky vs South Carolina CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the CFB matchup between Kentucky and South Carolina, including how to watch and team news.

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the South Carolina Gamecocks in a highly anticipated CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

The Kentucky Wildcats are ranked fifth in the SEC right now and have a record of 1-0, and the South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked tenth in the conference with the same record of 1-0.

Kentucky has scored 31 points per game, while South Carolina has only scored 23.0.

Although both Kentucky and South Carolina average 317 and 320 yards per game, respectively, the Wildcats are much better at passing, averaging 169.0 yards per game compared to the Gamecocks' 114.0.

Kentucky vs South Carolina: Date and kick-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in an electrifying CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Kroger Field, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Kroger Field Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: ESPN+

Kentucky vs South Carolina team news

Kentucky team news

Brock Vandagriff of Kentucky has been great in their first game of the 2024 season. He has thrown for 169 passing yards, scored three touchdowns, and picked off one pass, all while keeping a 66.7% completion record. Vandagriff has also helped on the ground, where he has run for 35 yards without getting a touchdown.

Barion Brown has made a difference with his receiving game. On five targets, he has caught four passes over 28 yards along with two touchdowns.

Furthermore, Demie Sumo has run for 59 yards with a touchdown, gaining 7.4 yards each time.

South Carolina team news

Raheim Sanders has run for 88 yards along with a touchdown in their only game this season, giving them an average of 88 yards per game.

LaNorris Sellers has completed 43.5% of his passes, yielding 114 yards and no touchdowns and interceptions. Sellers has gained 68 yards and scored one touchdown while running the ball.

Vandrevius Jacobs has also caught two passes for 59 yards but hasn't scored any touchdowns.

