How to watch and listen to Kansas State Wildcats vs Houston Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas State versus Houston Cougars NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) are set to take on the Houston Cougars (3-5) in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Kansas State Wildcats vs Houston Cougars NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Houston Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas State Wildcats will take on Houston Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas State Wildcats vs Houston Cougars

Audio Stream: Home: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE) | Away: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Houston Cougars team news & key players

Kansas State Wildcats team news

Injury report: LB Beau Palmer (knee) out.

Avery Johnson threw for 253 yards, completing 19 of 34 passes (55.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Cats in their clash with the Jayhawks. Johnson also contributed on the ground with 14 carries for 67 yards and a rushing touchdown. DJ Giddens added to the run game, posting 102 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) and snagged one reception for 15 yards. Leading the Cats' receiving unit, Jayce Brown hauled in five catches for 98 yards.

The hosts have recorded eight interceptions, and their 21 sacks are second most in the Big 12 this season, with Brendan Mott leading the conference at seven sacks. DJ Giddens has been a workhorse with 145 carries, accumulating 945 rushing yards—ranking sixth nationally—at an impressive 6.5 yards per carry, along with four touchdowns. Giddens has also caught 12 passes for 197 yards and an additional TD.

Houston Cougars team news

Injury report: WR Marquis Shoulders (undisclosed) out, TE Matt Byrnes (groin) questionable, WR Koby Young (toe) out, RB Tony Mathis Jr. (knee) out, QB Caleb McMickle (knee) out, RB Steve Polk (Achilles) out.

Zeon Chriss connected on six of his 13 pass attempts for 61 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception against the Utes, while also carrying the ball 17 times for 45 yards. J’Marion Burnette made an impact with 81 rushing yards on eight attempts (a solid 10.1 yards per carry) and grabbed a single reception for seven yards. Joseph Manjack IV contributed with a lone 28-yard catch, which he took in for a touchdown. Michael Batton leads the defense with 55 tackles and three sacks, while A.J. Haulcy has notched four interceptions, tied for the most in the conference.

More college football news and coverage