New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) head to the East Coast this week to face the struggling New York Jets (3-8).

The Jets return from their bye week hoping to recover from a pair of consecutive losses and a dismal 1-7 record over the last two months. Sitting at 3-8, New York’s playoff hopes are on life support, requiring them to win nearly every remaining game while receiving plenty of help from other results. Their latest setback came in a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Anthony Richardson and the Colts, who scored a last-minute touchdown to seal the game.

Seattle, on the other hand, has climbed out of a precarious position. Once sitting at 4-5 and outside the playoff conversation, the Seahawks now find themselves atop the NFC West at 6-5, holding the NFC's No. 3 seed. Back-to-back divisional wins against the Cardinals and 49ers following their bye have propelled them to the top. However, this marks Seattle's first trip away from the West Coast since October 20. Despite being slight favorites, they’ll face a Jets team desperate for a turnaround.

New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, NJ

How to watch New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 828 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

New York Jets team news

The Jets began the season with aspirations of ending their league-worst playoff drought but have instead endured a year marred by upheaval. Head coach Robert Saleh was dismissed after Week 5, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted shortly after. General manager Joe Douglas, in a last-ditch effort to save the season, traded for Davante Adams. However, the team has gone 1-4 since, and Douglas was relieved of his duties as well.

The Jets' bye week may have provided a much-needed pause to reassess their struggles, particularly for an offense that has managed just 18.5 points per game, ranking 27th in the league. New York's run game has been nearly as ineffective as Seattle’s, sitting 30th in rushing yards per game and 22nd in yards per carry. Through the air, Aaron Rodgers has underwhelmed, ranking 29th in yards per attempt among 37 qualifiers. While the offense has avoided turnovers, with one of the league's lowest giveaway totals, consistency remains elusive. Did the extra week of preparation help them find a spark?

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Mosley Linebacker Questionable Neck J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Clark Safety Questionable Shin X. Newman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Concussion A. Lazard Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Chest J. Hanson Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring G. Zuerlein Kicker Injured Reserve Knee A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin T. Smith Offensive Lineman Out Neck S. Shrader Kicker Inactive Hamstring B. Hall Running Back

Seattle Seahawks team news

With their recent surge, the Seahawks travel east aiming to maintain their hold on first place. Seattle's offense may lean heavily on the passing game, but Geno Smith has made it work. Leading the league in pass attempts and yards per game, he has powered the team to an average of 22.4 points per outing, ranking 12th in the NFL. However, this aggressive aerial strategy has come at a cost, with Smith throwing a league-high 12 interceptions and taking 37 sacks—third most in the league.

Unfortunately for Seattle, their ground game has been nearly nonexistent. They rank 28th in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry, making the run game more of an afterthought. Whether Smith can exploit New York’s defense through the air remains a pivotal question.

Defensively, the formula for Seattle’s success is clear. The Seahawks are a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to fewer than 20 points.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Gotel Nose Tackle Questionable Neck C. Young Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Eskridge Wide Receiver Inactive Coach's Decision A. Burns Cornerback Injured Reserve Toe U. Nwosu Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Reed Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Russell Tight End Questionable Foot K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle A. Bradford Guard Injured Reserve Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle S. Forsythe Tackle Injured Reserve Hand J. Sheriff Linebacker Out Undisclosed

