This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle SeahawksGetty Images
WATCH SEAHAWKS @ JETS WITH A FREE TRIAL
Abhinav Sharma

New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jets versus Seahawks 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) head to the East Coast this week to face the struggling New York Jets (3-8).

Listen to the play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Jets return from their bye week hoping to recover from a pair of consecutive losses and a dismal 1-7 record over the last two months. Sitting at 3-8, New York’s playoff hopes are on life support, requiring them to win nearly every remaining game while receiving plenty of help from other results. Their latest setback came in a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Anthony Richardson and the Colts, who scored a last-minute touchdown to seal the game.

Seattle, on the other hand, has climbed out of a precarious position. Once sitting at 4-5 and outside the playoff conversation, the Seahawks now find themselves atop the NFC West at 6-5, holding the NFC's No. 3 seed. Back-to-back divisional wins against the Cardinals and 49ers following their bye have propelled them to the top. However, this marks Seattle's first trip away from the West Coast since October 20. Despite being slight favorites, they’ll face a Jets team desperate for a turnaround.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

DateSunday, December 1
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueMetLife Stadium
LocationEast Rutherford, NJ

How to watch New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

  • Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Start a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up now

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 828 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NFL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

New York Jets team news

The Jets began the season with aspirations of ending their league-worst playoff drought but have instead endured a year marred by upheaval. Head coach Robert Saleh was dismissed after Week 5, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted shortly after. General manager Joe Douglas, in a last-ditch effort to save the season, traded for Davante Adams. However, the team has gone 1-4 since, and Douglas was relieved of his duties as well.

The Jets' bye week may have provided a much-needed pause to reassess their struggles, particularly for an offense that has managed just 18.5 points per game, ranking 27th in the league. New York's run game has been nearly as ineffective as Seattle’s, sitting 30th in rushing yards per game and 22nd in yards per carry. Through the air, Aaron Rodgers has underwhelmed, ranking 29th in yards per attempt among 37 qualifiers. While the offense has avoided turnovers, with one of the league's lowest giveaway totals, consistency remains elusive. Did the extra week of preparation help them find a spark?

Jets injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
L. FotuDefensive TackleInjured ReserveKnee
W. SchweitzerOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveHand
M. TaylorWide ReceiverInjured ReserveUndisclosed
Z. BarnesLinebackerInjured ReserveAnkle
J. CiarloLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
M. RileyWide ReceiverInjured ReserveUndisclosed
B. HallCornerbackInjured ReserveAnkle
C. MosleyLinebackerQuestionableNeck
J. JohnsonLinebackerInjured ReserveAchilles
B. SmithLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
C. ClarkSafetyQuestionableShin
X. NewmanOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveConcussion
A. LazardWide ReceiverInjured ReserveChest
J. HansonOffensive LinemanQuestionableHamstring
G. ZuerleinKickerInjured ReserveKnee
A. SeibertKickerInjured ReserveGroin
T. SmithOffensive LinemanOutNeck
S. ShraderKickerInactiveHamstring
B. HallRunning Back

Seattle Seahawks team news

With their recent surge, the Seahawks travel east aiming to maintain their hold on first place. Seattle's offense may lean heavily on the passing game, but Geno Smith has made it work. Leading the league in pass attempts and yards per game, he has powered the team to an average of 22.4 points per outing, ranking 12th in the NFL. However, this aggressive aerial strategy has come at a cost, with Smith throwing a league-high 12 interceptions and taking 37 sacks—third most in the league.

Unfortunately for Seattle, their ground game has been nearly nonexistent. They rank 28th in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry, making the run game more of an afterthought. Whether Smith can exploit New York’s defense through the air remains a pivotal question.

Defensively, the formula for Seattle’s success is clear. The Seahawks are a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to fewer than 20 points.

Seahawks injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
M. GotelNose TackleQuestionableNeck
C. YoungNose TackleInjured ReserveKnee
B. JonesNose TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
M. SimmsWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
J. OnujioguLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
N. PickeringDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
D. EskridgeWide ReceiverInactiveCoach's Decision
A. BurnsCornerbackInjured ReserveToe
U. NwosuLinebackerInjured ReserveQuadriceps
J. SutherlandDefensive BackInjured ReserveUndisclosed
J. ReedNose TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
R. PersonRunning BackQuestionableUndisclosed
G. FantTackleInjured ReserveKnee
B. RussellTight EndQuestionableFoot
K. WallaceSafetyInjured ReserveAnkle
A. BradfordGuardInjured ReserveAnkle
C. ThompsonWide ReceiverOutShoulder
N. HarrisCenterInjured ReserveAnkle
S. ForsytheTackleInjured ReserveHand
J. SheriffLinebackerOutUndisclosed

More NFL news and coverage

Advertisement