New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) head to the East Coast this week to face the struggling New York Jets (3-8).
The Jets return from their bye week hoping to recover from a pair of consecutive losses and a dismal 1-7 record over the last two months. Sitting at 3-8, New York’s playoff hopes are on life support, requiring them to win nearly every remaining game while receiving plenty of help from other results. Their latest setback came in a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Anthony Richardson and the Colts, who scored a last-minute touchdown to seal the game.
Seattle, on the other hand, has climbed out of a precarious position. Once sitting at 4-5 and outside the playoff conversation, the Seahawks now find themselves atop the NFC West at 6-5, holding the NFC's No. 3 seed. Back-to-back divisional wins against the Cardinals and 49ers following their bye have propelled them to the top. However, this marks Seattle's first trip away from the West Coast since October 20. Despite being slight favorites, they’ll face a Jets team desperate for a turnaround.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game, plus plenty more.
New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time
The Jets will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
|Date
|Sunday, December 1
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|MetLife Stadium
|Location
|East Rutherford, NJ
How to watch New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: Fox
- Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
Streaming service: Fubo TV
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 828 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players
New York Jets team news
The Jets began the season with aspirations of ending their league-worst playoff drought but have instead endured a year marred by upheaval. Head coach Robert Saleh was dismissed after Week 5, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted shortly after. General manager Joe Douglas, in a last-ditch effort to save the season, traded for Davante Adams. However, the team has gone 1-4 since, and Douglas was relieved of his duties as well.
The Jets' bye week may have provided a much-needed pause to reassess their struggles, particularly for an offense that has managed just 18.5 points per game, ranking 27th in the league. New York's run game has been nearly as ineffective as Seattle’s, sitting 30th in rushing yards per game and 22nd in yards per carry. Through the air, Aaron Rodgers has underwhelmed, ranking 29th in yards per attempt among 37 qualifiers. While the offense has avoided turnovers, with one of the league's lowest giveaway totals, consistency remains elusive. Did the extra week of preparation help them find a spark?
Jets injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|L. Fotu
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|W. Schweitzer
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|M. Taylor
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|Z. Barnes
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Ciarlo
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|M. Riley
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Hall
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Mosley
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Neck
|J. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|B. Smith
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Clark
|Safety
|Questionable
|Shin
|X. Newman
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|A. Lazard
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Chest
|J. Hanson
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|G. Zuerlein
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|A. Seibert
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|T. Smith
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Neck
|S. Shrader
|Kicker
|Inactive
|Hamstring
|B. Hall
|Running Back
Seattle Seahawks team news
With their recent surge, the Seahawks travel east aiming to maintain their hold on first place. Seattle's offense may lean heavily on the passing game, but Geno Smith has made it work. Leading the league in pass attempts and yards per game, he has powered the team to an average of 22.4 points per outing, ranking 12th in the NFL. However, this aggressive aerial strategy has come at a cost, with Smith throwing a league-high 12 interceptions and taking 37 sacks—third most in the league.
Unfortunately for Seattle, their ground game has been nearly nonexistent. They rank 28th in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry, making the run game more of an afterthought. Whether Smith can exploit New York’s defense through the air remains a pivotal question.
Defensively, the formula for Seattle’s success is clear. The Seahawks are a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to fewer than 20 points.
Seahawks injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Gotel
|Nose Tackle
|Questionable
|Neck
|C. Young
|Nose Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|B. Jones
|Nose Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Simms
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Onujiogu
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|N. Pickering
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Eskridge
|Wide Receiver
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|A. Burns
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|U. Nwosu
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|J. Sutherland
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Reed
|Nose Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Person
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|G. Fant
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|B. Russell
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Foot
|K. Wallace
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|A. Bradford
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Thompson
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Shoulder
|N. Harris
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|S. Forsythe
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|J. Sheriff
|Linebacker
|Out
|Undisclosed