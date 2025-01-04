New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jets versus Dolphins NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A pair of AFC East rivals will bring their regular seasons to a close in the Garden State as the Miami Dolphins hit the road to face the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, NJ

How to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 819 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

New York Jets team news

For the Jets, Aaron Rodgers has completed 345 of 548 passes for 3,623 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, adding 107 rushing yards. Backup Tyrod Taylor has stepped in occasionally, tossing three touchdown passes. On the ground, Breece Hall has been the workhorse, rushing for 819 yards and five touchdowns. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis have provided additional support in the running game.

Through the air, Garrett Wilson leads the Jets with 97 receptions for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns. Breece Hall (54 catches, 468 yards, two TDs), Allen Lazard (34 grabs, 459 yards, five TDs), Tyler Conklin (49 catches, 433 yards, three TDs), and Davante Adams, who split time between the Raiders and Jets, have been reliable options for Rodgers.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Mosley Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee S. Gardner Cornerback Out Hamstring T. Conklin Tight End Questionable Calf C. Clark Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Vera-Tucker Guard Questionable Ankle Q. Williams Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring G. Zuerlein Kicker Injured Reserve Knee A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin T. Smith Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Neck S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring O. Fashanu Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Foot I. Charles Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Nwangwu Running Back Injured Reserve Hand J. Mills Safety Injured Reserve Collarbone A. Brown Cornerback Questionable Thumb C. Uzomah Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen

Miami Dolphins team news

Last week, Miami pulled off a gritty road victory over Cleveland without Tua Tagovailoa, as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley guided the team to an 8-8 record, placing them second in the AFC East. The Dolphins held a narrow 6-3 lead at halftime and sealed the deal with a dominant 14-0 second half. Miami edged Cleveland 280-276 in total yards, controlled possession for 30:41, and won the turnover battle. Both teams recorded 18 first downs.

Tua Tagovailoa has been efficient this season, completing 291 of 399 passes for 2,867 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added 49 rushing yards but has been sacked 21 times. Backup Tyler Huntley has thrown for 602 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 119 yards and two scores. Other quarterbacks, including Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle, have contributed limited snaps.

On the ground, De’Von Achane leads the charge with 786 yards and five touchdowns on 192 carries. Raheem Mostert has added 278 yards and two scores, while rookie Jaylen Wright has chipped in with 253 yards. Tyreek Hill is Miami's top receiving threat, hauling in 79 passes for 939 yards and six touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle (54 catches, 700 yards, two TDs), Achane (78 receptions, 592 yards, six TDs), Jonnu Smith (79 catches, 828 yards, seven TDs), and Malik Washington (22 grabs, 175 yards) have also made notable contributions.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL D. Long Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Tagovailoa Quarterback Doubtful Hip T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Head K. Fuller Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Holland Safety Questionable Wrist K. Lamm Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Waddle Wide Receiver Questionable Knee T. Hill Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist T. Conner Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Eskridge Wide Receiver Questionable Finger A. Walker Linebacker Out Knee T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Maye Safety Injured Reserve Ankle C. Campbell Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck

