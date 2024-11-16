New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jets versus Colts 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New York Jets will welcome the Indianapolis Colts to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon for an AFC clash. Both squads entered the season with lofty ambitions but have stumbled early and now require a near-flawless finish to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Colts began the season with high hopes, boasting a roster brimming with talent on both offense and defense. However, their campaign has been derailed by inconsistency, leaving them with a 4-6 record. They've dropped three straight games, albeit against playoff-caliber opponents, and are now in a must-win situation to stay afloat in the competitive AFC.

This will be Indianapolis' fifth road game in their last seven outings, making their journey even more grueling. With the surging Lions next on the schedule, the Colts can't afford to fall further behind the pack. They'll need to harness their potential and bring their A-game to have a shot at turning things around in New York.

After an uplifting win against Houston at home two weeks ago, the Jets appeared poised to make a push in the AFC. That optimism was short-lived, as they suffered a crushing 31-6 defeat in Arizona last week, sending expectations plummeting once more. At 3-7, the Jets face an uphill battle and must deliver near-perfect performances the rest of the way to salvage their season.

Despite their struggles, the remaining schedule offers some hope. However, the Jets need to build momentum one step at a time. Securing a victory over the Colts would be a pivotal start to reigniting their season and edging closer to their pre-season aspirations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

New York Jets team news

The New York Jets come into Sunday's home matchup with a significantly crowded injury report, listing 13 players, including several pivotal contributors on both offense and defense. Among the most impactful names is Davante Adams, the centerpiece of their receiving corps, while Aaron Rodgers is reportedly managing a hamstring issue. On the defensive side, C.J. Mosley is expected to miss the game, and the secondary faces a potential depth crisis.

The Jets' defense, ranked among the league’s elite, will likely dictate the outcome of this contest. They stand seventh in total defense and second against the pass, but their vulnerability lies in stopping the run, where they sit at 25th. It remains to be seen whether the Colts will tailor their strategy to exploit this weakness. Offensively, the chemistry between Rodgers and Adams continues to improve, spelling trouble for opposing defenses. A stout defensive showing could ease the pressure on the offense, giving New York a stronger chance to prevail.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring C. Mosley Linebacker Out Neck J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Clark Safety Injured Reserve Ankle D. Adams Wide Receiver Questionable Illness X. Newman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Neck A. Lazard Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Chest J. Hanson Offensive Lineman Out Hamstring G. Zuerlein Kicker Injured Reserve Knee S. Thomas Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Seibert Kicker Inactive Hip T. Smith Offensive Lineman Out Neck J. Hardee Cornerback Questionable Groin

Indianapolis Colts team news

Meanwhile, injuries have been less of a concern for the Indianapolis Colts, who list only five players on their report this week. That said, the absences are notable. On defense, DeForest Buckner's potential unavailability would leave a gap in the linebacking corps, while on offense, the team hopes Michael Pittman Jr. can shake off his ongoing injury struggles to bolster the receiving group.

One of Indianapolis' main challenges has been straying from the run-heavy identity that previously fueled their success. Despite ranking ninth in yards per carry, they sit 22nd in rushing attempts, a puzzling statistic given the presence of Jonathan Taylor, who should play a larger role in Sunday’s game. This would relieve some pressure from Anthony Richardson, who is set to reclaim his starting role at quarterback.

Defensively, the Colts rank near the bottom in multiple categories, raising concerns about their ability to contain a Jets team gradually gaining confidence in its offensive schemes. If Indianapolis fails to deliver critical stops, even a strong performance from Richardson in his return may not be enough to tilt the scales in their favor.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL R. Kelly Center Injured Reserve Knee T. Lewis Defensive End Injured Reserve Calf W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg E. Speed Linebacker Questionable Knee I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body J. Carlies Linebacker Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee B. Raimann Tackle Out Knee J. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder

