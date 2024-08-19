The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to host the Cincinnati Reds to start an electrifying MLB action on August 19, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.
The Cincinnati Reds have a total record of 60-64 and a road record of 29-30. while the Toronto Blue Jays have a record of 58-66 along with a home record of 29-31.
The Blue Jays possess a statistical margin in offensive success, even though their win-loss records are close. The Blue Jays are 18th in the league in batting average with .239, whereas the Cincinnati is 28th with a .230 average, which is much lower.
The Blue Jays have a higher on-base percentage than the Reds, which is .312 (13th in the league) compared to .302 (25th in the league) for the Reds.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: SNET, BSOH
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The Toronto Blue will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 19, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Canada.
|Date
|August 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT
|Venue
|Rogers Centre
|Location
|Toronto, Canada
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds team news
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dominates the Toronto Blue Jays with 25 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a .317 batting average. His power ranks 18th in MLB home homers and 14th in RBIs.
George Springer has 16 doubles, 2 triples, 14 home runs, with 48 walks this season, batting .221. Ranks 99th in major homers as well as 119th in RBIs. Springer has a three-game batting streak, but he's hitting .200 with a triple, 3 walks, with two RBIs in his last five games.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Leo Jiménez
|SS
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
|Bo Bichette
|INF
|Right calf strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds team news
Reds team leader Elly De La Cruz has 21 home runs and a .259 batting average. He ranks 29th within MLB in home runs and 86th in RBI.
Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 75 RBIs. In the major leagues, Steer is ranked 54th in home runs as well as 21st in RBIs.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Austin Wynns
|C
|Teres injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Hunter Greene
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 19, 2024
|Kevin Gausman
|TBC
Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
Following their five previous meetings, the Blue Jays have an advantage over the Cincinnati Reds, having won three of the last five meetings. The most recent games were on August 20, 2023, when the Blue Jays beat the Reds twice, first by a score of 10-3 and then by a score of 4-3. The Reds did win by a narrow 1-0 score on August 19, 2023, showing that they could stop Toronto's offence. From these stats, it looks like the Blue Jays have scored a lot of runs against the Reds, however the games frequently remain very close. For Toronto to keep winning, their bats need to stay hot, like they have done in recent games. However, Cincinnati's defence might keep the game close.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 21, 2023
|Blue Jays 10-3 Reds
|Aug 20, 2023
|Blue Jays 4-3 Reds
|Aug 19, 2023
|Reds 1-0 Blue Jays
|May 22, 2022
|Reds 3-2 Blue Jays
|May 21, 2022
|Blue Jays 3-1 Reds