How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to host the Cincinnati Reds to start an electrifying MLB action on August 19, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.

The Cincinnati Reds have a total record of 60-64 and a road record of 29-30. while the Toronto Blue Jays have a record of 58-66 along with a home record of 29-31.

The Blue Jays possess a statistical margin in offensive success, even though their win-loss records are close. The Blue Jays are 18th in the league in batting average with .239, whereas the Cincinnati is 28th with a .230 average, which is much lower.

The Blue Jays have a higher on-base percentage than the Reds, which is .312 (13th in the league) compared to .302 (25th in the league) for the Reds.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: SNET, BSOH

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 19, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Canada.

Date August 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Canada

Streaming the game with a VPN

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dominates the Toronto Blue Jays with 25 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a .317 batting average. His power ranks 18th in MLB home homers and 14th in RBIs.

George Springer has 16 doubles, 2 triples, 14 home runs, with 48 walks this season, batting .221. Ranks 99th in major homers as well as 119th in RBIs. Springer has a three-game batting streak, but he's hitting .200 with a triple, 3 walks, with two RBIs in his last five games.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Leo Jiménez SS Knee injury Day-to-Day Bo Bichette INF Right calf strain Out, 10-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds team news

Reds team leader Elly De La Cruz has 21 home runs and a .259 batting average. He ranks 29th within MLB in home runs and 86th in RBI.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 75 RBIs. In the major leagues, Steer is ranked 54th in home runs as well as 21st in RBIs.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Austin Wynns C Teres injury Out, 10-Day IL Hunter Greene RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 19, 2024 Kevin Gausman TBC

Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

Following their five previous meetings, the Blue Jays have an advantage over the Cincinnati Reds, having won three of the last five meetings. The most recent games were on August 20, 2023, when the Blue Jays beat the Reds twice, first by a score of 10-3 and then by a score of 4-3. The Reds did win by a narrow 1-0 score on August 19, 2023, showing that they could stop Toronto's offence. From these stats, it looks like the Blue Jays have scored a lot of runs against the Reds, however the games frequently remain very close. For Toronto to keep winning, their bats need to stay hot, like they have done in recent games. However, Cincinnati's defence might keep the game close.

Date Results Aug 21, 2023 Blue Jays 10-3 Reds Aug 20, 2023 Blue Jays 4-3 Reds Aug 19, 2023 Reds 1-0 Blue Jays May 22, 2022 Reds 3-2 Blue Jays May 21, 2022 Blue Jays 3-1 Reds

