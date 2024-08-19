This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati RedsGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to host the Cincinnati Reds to start an electrifying MLB action on August 19, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.

The Cincinnati Reds have a total record of 60-64 and a road record of 29-30. while the Toronto Blue Jays have a record of 58-66 along with a home record of 29-31.

The Blue Jays possess a statistical margin in offensive success, even though their win-loss records are close. The Blue Jays are 18th in the league in batting average with .239, whereas the Cincinnati is 28th with a .230 average, which is much lower.

The Blue Jays have a higher on-base percentage than the Reds, which is .312 (13th in the league) compared to .302 (25th in the league) for the Reds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: SNET, BSOH

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 19, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Canada.

DateAugust 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT
VenueRogers Centre
LocationToronto, Canada

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dominates the Toronto Blue Jays with 25 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a .317 batting average. His power ranks 18th in MLB home homers and 14th in RBIs.

George Springer has 16 doubles, 2 triples, 14 home runs, with 48 walks this season, batting .221. Ranks 99th in major homers as well as 119th in RBIs. Springer has a three-game batting streak, but he's hitting .200 with a triple, 3 walks, with two RBIs in his last five games.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Leo JiménezSSKnee injuryDay-to-Day
Bo BichetteINFRight calf strainOut, 10-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds team news

Reds team leader Elly De La Cruz has 21 home runs and a .259 batting average. He ranks 29th within MLB in home runs and 86th in RBI.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 75 RBIs. In the major leagues, Steer is ranked 54th in home runs as well as 21st in RBIs.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Austin WynnsCTeres injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Hunter GreeneRHPElbow injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 19, 2024Kevin GausmanTBC

Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

Following their five previous meetings, the Blue Jays have an advantage over the Cincinnati Reds, having won three of the last five meetings. The most recent games were on August 20, 2023, when the Blue Jays beat the Reds twice, first by a score of 10-3 and then by a score of 4-3. The Reds did win by a narrow 1-0 score on August 19, 2023, showing that they could stop Toronto's offence. From these stats, it looks like the Blue Jays have scored a lot of runs against the Reds, however the games frequently remain very close. For Toronto to keep winning, their bats need to stay hot, like they have done in recent games. However, Cincinnati's defence might keep the game close.

DateResults
Aug 21, 2023Blue Jays 10-3 Reds
Aug 20, 2023Blue Jays 4-3 Reds
Aug 19, 2023Reds 1-0 Blue Jays
May 22, 2022Reds 3-2 Blue Jays
May 21, 2022Blue Jays 3-1 Reds

More MLB news and coverage

