Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jaguars versus Titans 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tennessee Titans (3-12) find themselves in the throes of a four-game skid, but they’ll aim to turn things around and seek revenge for their early December defeat when they travel to face the equally struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12).

The Titans' season started with a shaky 2-6 record, notching victories only against the Dolphins and Patriots. Things didn’t improve much in their subsequent six games, where they endured a 1-5 stretch, suffering losses to the Chargers, Vikings, Commanders, Jaguars, and Bengals, with their sole bright spot being a win over the Texans.

Last weekend against the Colts, Tennessee faltered defensively, conceding 24 points in the second quarter and another 14 in the third, ultimately falling 38-30.

As for the Jaguars, their season began with a 2-5 run, highlighted by wins over the Colts and Patriots. The struggles continued across their next seven games, where they went 1-6, defeating only the Titans but losing to the Packers, Eagles, Vikings, Lions, Texans, and Jets.

In their most recent outing against the Raiders, Jacksonville entered the fourth quarter with a slim 14-13 lead but couldn't hold on, losing 19-14.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Mac Jones has thrown for 1,273 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions on 65.4% passing. The rushing attack is led by Tank Bigsby, who has 694 yards and six touchdowns, while Travis Etienne Jr. has added 478 rushing yards. Brian Thomas Jr. is the top receiver with 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns, with four additional Jaguars tallying over 300 receiving yards this season.

On defence, Devin Lloyd leads with 101 total tackles, while Travon Walker has been the most effective pass rusher, recording 8.5 sacks. Josh Hines-Allen has added seven sacks to Jacksonville's defensive tally, which includes 28 sacks and five interceptions as a unit.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Engram Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder - Labrum D. Savage Safety Out Concussion G. Davis Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed Y. Abdullah Linebacker Questionable Illness T. Gipson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Kirk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone A. Oruwariye Cornerback Out Foot C. Hodges Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Lawrence Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder - AC Joint J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed W. Little Offensive Lineman Out Ankle V. Miller Linebacker Out Ankle T. Flowers Cornerback Out Shoulder

Tennessee Titans team news

Will Levis has amassed 1,916 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 63.7% of his attempts. On the ground, Tony Pollard leads the charge with 1,017 rushing yards and five scores. In the receiving corps, Calvin Ridley has been the standout with 857 yards, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chig Okonkwo have contributed 410 and 438 receiving yards, respectively. Several others, including Tyler Boyd (376 yards, 3 touchdowns), have chipped in, with three Titans surpassing 200 receiving yards.

On defense, Kenneth Murray Jr. has recorded a team-high 95 tackles, and Harold Landry III leads the pass rush with eight sacks. The Titans' defensive unit has combined for 29 sacks and 11 interceptions this season.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed O. Reese Linebacker Out Ankle E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Radunz Offensive Lineman Out Shoulder D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Knee A. Dillard Tackle Out Concussion C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle A. Hooker Safety Questionable Shoulder L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps T. Gipson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Murray Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist T. Boyd Wide Receiver Questionable Foot A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps T. Pollard Running Back Questionable Ankle Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles B. Oliver Wide Receiver Questionable Knee J. Gibbens Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle D. Johnson Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Bruss Offensive Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Folk Kicker Out Abdomen D. Long Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage