Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jaguars versus Texans 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Houston Texans are determined to secure their second straight division crown, and a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend would significantly boost their chances.

A win wouldn't just serve as revenge against a divisional rival after last week’s disappointment; it would also extend their cushion over the Indianapolis Colts to at least two games with only five matchups remaining.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the stakes are purely about pride and playing spoiler. Sitting at a dismal 2-9, their season has unraveled, leaving them in contention for the first overall draft pick. While securing that selection for the third time in five years would be a silver lining, the Jaguars would likely trade it all for a win that derails Houston’s momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play announcer), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporters) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 812 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

For the Jaguars, this season has been nothing short of disastrous. After wins over the Colts and Patriots earlier in the year, they’ve dropped four straight, including a brutal 52-6 loss to the Lions before their bye week. That defeat came as 14-point underdogs, highlighting their struggles against a tough schedule. Despite their 2-9 record, Jacksonville has managed to cover the spread in four of their last five games.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the Lions game with a shoulder injury but returned to practice on Thursday. He remains questionable for this weekend, though his chances of playing look promising. The 25-year-old has thrown for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this year. Should Lawrence be unable to suit up, Mac Jones would step in, but he’s struggled mightily, tallying 277 passing yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Jaguars favor their ground game over the air. Tank Bigsby, who missed the Lions game, is expected to return this week. The rookie running back has logged 519 rushing yards this season. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne Jr. has been in a slump, failing to surpass 50 rushing yards in six consecutive games and totaling 325 yards on the year. In the receiving corps, Brian Thomas Jr. has been a bright spot, amassing 689 yards, including an 82-yard outing in their most recent loss.

The Jaguars’ offense has struggled for consistency, averaging just 290 yards per game. While the playoffs are out of reach, Jacksonville will look to play spoiler and finish the season with some momentum.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist C. Robinson Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot G. Davis Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed Y. Abdullah Linebacker Out Hamstring C. Kirk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone A. Oruwariye Cornerback Injured Reserve Back C. Hodges Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Lawrence Quarterback Questionable

Houston Texans team news

The Texans find themselves in a precarious spot, having lost four of their last six games. Despite this rough patch, they remain in control of a weak division, holding a two-game lead over the Colts. Two weeks ago, they delivered an emphatic win against the Cowboys but faltered last week, falling 32-27 at home to the Titans despite entering as heavy eight-point favorites. Houston has covered the spread in just two of their last five outings.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a solid, albeit inconsistent, season. The 23-year-old has thrown for 2,875 yards with 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He’s eclipsed 250 passing yards in five games this season, including a 247-yard performance last week, though costly turnovers have been an issue.

On the ground, Joe Mixon has been a reliable force, surpassing the 100-yard mark in six games this season. However, the veteran running back was limited to just 22 yards last week, bringing his season total to 786 rushing yards. In the receiving game, Nico Collins stood out last week with 92 yards, pushing his season tally to 713 yards. The Texans remain without Stefon Diggs, who is still on injured reserve. Houston’s offense has been inconsistent, scoring 23 points or fewer in three of their last five contests while averaging 336 yards per game.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Out Illness B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Out Foot K. Green Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Perryman Linebacker Out Groin S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck J. Pitre Safety Out Pectoral K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL X. Hutchinson Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder T. Quitoriano Tight End Injured Reserve Knee

