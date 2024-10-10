How to watch New York Islanders vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Utah Hockey Club.

The Utah Hockey Club (1-0-0) faces off against the New York Islanders (0-0-0) at UBS Arena on Thursday. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The hosts wrapped up last season with a 39-27-16 record, totaling 94 points to secure third place in the Metropolitan Division. They were neck-and-neck in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race but clinched a spot by winning eight of their last nine games. In the first playoff round, however, they faced the Hurricanes and exited after a five-game series loss.

On the other hand, the visitors kicked off their season strong, opening with a 1-0-0 record following a 5-2 victory over Chicago. Utah surged ahead with a 3-0 lead in the second period, though they conceded the next two goals, allowing Chicago to close in. Late in the third, Utah managed to pull away by netting two more goals, sealing their win. They narrowly outshot Chicago 27-26, logged 20 hits, and went 0-for-1 on the power play in that opening match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Islanders vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Islanders vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders will take on the Utah Hockey Club in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue UBS Arena Location Belmont Park, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: --

Local TV channel: MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Islanders vs Utah Hockey Club team news

New York Islanders team news and players to watch

The hosts are likely to start Semyon Varlamov between the sticks, who posted a solid .918 save percentage last season Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Brock Nelson led the Islanders' top two lines with a combined 90 goals and 127 assists. However, offensive support from the rest of the team was limited. The addition of Anthony Duclair in the offseason is expected to bring a boost, with hopes he can deliver consistent scoring as a valuable top-line asset.

Utah Hockey Club team news and players to watch

On Utah's front, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther both had standout performances, each recording two goals and two assists to propel the top two lines. The rest of the offensive unit also contributed effectively, with Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz combining for two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, defensemen Ian Cole, Sean Durzi, and Mikhail Sergachev chipped in three assists from the blue line, helping to fuel the attack. Connor Ingram was sharp in net, stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

New York Islanders vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

This will be the first-ever clash between these two sides in all competitions.

More NHL news and coverage