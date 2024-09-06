How to watch and listen today's Indiana Hoosiers vs Western Illinois Leathernecks 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Indiana versus Western Illinois CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indiana Hoosiers gear up for a Friday night clash in Bloomington as they face off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks for the first time on the gridiron.

Indiana opened the Curt Cignetti era in style, securing a commanding 31-7 victory over FIU. They now have another relatively straightforward matchup before diving into Big Ten action against UCLA.

Western Illinois, meanwhile, is coming off a tough 54-15 defeat to Northern Illinois, where they didn’t find the end zone until the final moments of the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Indiana Hoosiers vs Western Illinois Leathernecks CFB game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Western Illinois Leathernecks: Date and kick-off time

The Hoosiers will take on Leathernecks in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Friday, September 6, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Western Illinois Leathernecks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), J Leman (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Fubo's most affordable tier, which costs $79.99 per month, includes most channels that broadcast high-profile college football games including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. The Elite plan, which costs $99.99 per month, includes the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indiana Hoosiers vs Western Illinois Leathernecks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 372 (NE), 372 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Western Illinois Leathernecks State team news

Indiana Hoosiers team news

The Hoosiers' offense has been powered by RB Ty Son Lawton, who has tallied 74 rushing yards (averaging 74.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Elijah Green racked up 82 rushing yards (averaging 16.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his lone appearance. QB Kurtis Rourke has contributed 180 passing yards (180.0 yards per game), one touchdown, and no interceptions, boasting a 62.5% completion rate in his single outing for Indiana.

Western Illinois Leathernecks team news

It was a tough start against NIU, but there were a few bright spots to take away, particularly on offense. Quarterback Nathan Lamb, who had limited action last season with just six passing attempts, showed flashes of promise. He effectively distributed the ball, connecting with six wide receivers and even found running back Torrance Farmer for a late touchdown coming out of the backfield. Lamb’s ability to make plays in the passing game was a notable takeaway from the game.

The top running back is Cam Smith, a transfer from Division II Missouri S&T. He runs hard and got over 50 yards rushing against NIU. That may not sound like much but WIU averaged 48 yards per game last season.

Two key wide receivers are Eli Aragon, a productive player from the junior college ranks, and Christian Anaya, whose career started at Montana State, a top-five FCS program. Both have good speed and made impressive catches on Saturday.

More college football news and coverage