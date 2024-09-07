How to watch today's Illinois vs Kansas CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the CFB matchup between Illinois and Kansas, including how to watch and team news.

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will meet to start a thrilling CFB battle on September 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Illinois gets 45.0 points and 486.0 yards of total offense every game. The passing game accounts for 242.0 of those yards.

Last season, Kansas had a big comeback under coach Lance Leipold. They finished 9-4 and beat UNLV 49–36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. As of now, Kansas has a slightly better offense, scoring 48.0 points for each game and gaining 530.0 yards overall. However, their passing game isn't as strong, only gaining 199.0 yards per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Illinois CFB game, plus plenty more.

Illinois vs Kansas: Date and kick-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks will clash with each other in a highly anticipated CFB action on September 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium Champaign, in Champaign, Illinois.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Champaign Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois vs Kansas on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Illinois vs Kansas team news

Illinois team news

Luke Altmyer has performed great for Illinois this season. He has thrown for 213 yards, completed 79.2% of his passes, and scored four touchdowns. Over the course of three carries, he has also gained 27 yards on the ground.

In addition, Kaden Feagin has run 16 carries for 108 yards and scored one touchdown.

Pat Bryant is the leader of the receivers. He has caught five passes (out of a total of five targets) for 63 yards and earned two touchdowns.

Kansas team news

Jalon Daniels has thrown for 148 yards, one touchdown, and nine completions out of fifteen attempts for Kansas this season. He has also thrown one interception.

Devon Neal has run eight times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Grimm gets 111 catching yards per game, which is the most on the team. He caught six of the eight passes that were thrown to him and scored one touchdown.

