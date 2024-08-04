How to watch the Leagues Cup match between St. Louis City and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

First place in West 3 will be decided Sunday at CityPark when St Louis City hosts FC Juarez in the final 2024 Leagues Cup group match for both teams.

A 2-1 win over fellow MLS side FC Dallas in the opening match for St Louis and a 2-0 victory by Los Bravos against the Toros means they are both guaranteed a place in the knockout round.

St. Louis City vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: CITYPARK

The Leagues Cup match between St. Louis City and Juarez will be played at the CITYPARK in St Louis, Missouri.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 4, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch St. Louis City vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between St. Louis City and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St Louis will be missing Joakim Nilsson due to a knock, Joao Klauss and Rasmus Alm are sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while Celio Pompeu and Tomas Ostrak are done for the season due to a leg and Achilles tendon issue, respectively.

Indiana Vassilev returned to action after previously hurting his nose, while Tim Parker and Kyle Hiebert are both on yellow cards and may sit out this one to avoid a potential suspension.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Girdwood-Reid, Markanich, Reid; Durkin, Lowen, Thorisson, Teuchert, Hartel; Becher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Olivares, Lundt Defenders: Nerwinski, Girdwood-Reich, Nilsson, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Parker, Wentzel, Reid Midfielders: Blom, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima Forwards: Adeniran, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

FC Juarez team news

FC Juarez will be without the services of Diego Valoyes because of a hamstring strain on Wednesday, while Manuel Castro will sit out due to an ACL injury.

Bryan Romero and Jesus Venegas both missed the Leagues Cup opener, and neither is expected to be ready for this upcoming contest as they are working their way from knee issues.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Abella, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; D. Garcia, Campillo; Hurtado, Villalpando, A. Garcia; Zaldivar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Diaz Defenders: Ortiz, Mosquera, Abella, Calvo, Ortega, J. Garcia, Campillo, Franco, Romer, Orquin Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Lopez, Zaldivar, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

