How to watch the NCAAF game between Houston and Iowa State, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Houston Cougars (1-3) are set to face off against the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) in an exciting NCAAF battle on September 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Houston Cougars are currently 15th in the Big 12 while the Iowa State Cyclones are currently 8th in the Big 12. The Cyclones have performed better on offense than the Cougars, scoring 31.0 points for each game compared to 13.0 for the Cougars.

Iowa State is additionally great on defense, giving up only 9.7 points per game. Houston, on the other hand, has given up 21.0 points per game.

Houston has only been able to get 316.3 yards per game, while Iowa State has been able to get 406.3 yards for each game, showing that their offense is more powerful.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Iowa State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Houston vs Iowa State: Date and kick-off time

The high-voltage NCAAF clash between the Houston Cougars and the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones will happen on September 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TDECU Stadium, in Houston, Texas.

Date September 28, 2024 kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TDECU Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston vs Iowa State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston vs Iowa State team news

Houston team news

Donovan Smith has recorded 610 passing yards this season, an average of 152.5 per game, and has completed 65.3% of his passes. His throws have been picked off four times and he has scored two touchdowns. Smith adds an extra 10.8 yards rushing per game and has recorded two rushing touchdowns.

R'Shaun Sanford II has run with the ball 32 times over 166 yards and caught eight passes for 96 yards.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, making him the leader in the receiving corps.

Iowa State team news

This season, Rocco Becht has thrown for 743 yards, which is the most on the team. He averages 247.7 yards per game and completes 68.4% of his passes. It's been six touchdowns and two interceptions for him.

Abu Sama III has run for 124 yards on 29 tries, making him the best receiver on the ground.

Jaylin Noel has become the team's best receiver, catching 15 passes for 317 yards, earning an average of 105.7 yards for each game, and making two touchdowns.

More college football news and coverage