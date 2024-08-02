Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Yankees are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays to open a thrilling MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankees' home turf.

With an impressive overall record of 65–45, the New York Yankees are having a great season in 2024. They are especially good at scoring runs, as they are currently a league leader with 5.14 per game and a strong .334 on-base percentage. Their batting average of .251 ranks them 11th in the league, which shows the rate at which they consistently hit the ball.

On the other hand, the Toronto Blue Jays are having trouble both offensively and defensively. They have a record of 50–59 and are facing difficulties in the AL East. The Blue Jays are 25th in the league in terms of average runs scored (4.12 per game), and they are 18th in terms of hitting average (.239). With an on-base percentage of .312, they are also not as good as the Yankees and are ranked 13th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: YES

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting MLB battle on August 02, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date August 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge is hitting .316, which is the best on the Yankees. He also has 39 home runs and 99 runs contributed, which are the most on the team. In Major League Baseball, Judge has the most home runs and RBIs of any player.

Juan Soto, on the other hand, has hit .309 and has driven in 27 runs, hit four triples, and walked 89 times. Soto is seventh in the league in home runs as well as fifth in RBIs right now. Going into this game, Soto wants to get a hit in his fourth straight game. He has reached .350 in his last five games, including two doubles, one home run, 6 walks, and 5 RBIs.

New York Yankees injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Gerrit Cole SP Fatigue Day-to-Day Jose Trevino C Left quad strain Out, 10-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit 21 home runs, driven in 70 runs, and driven in a team-high .311 runs. In Major League Baseball, he is 20th with home runs in addition to 16th in RBIs. Guerrero has hit safely in 14 straight games and has been even better in his last 10 games, where he has hit .514 with 5 doubles, 5 home runs, 8 walks, and 11 RBIs.

George Springer, on the other hand, has hit .229 with 44 walks, 16 doubles, 1 triple, thirteen home runs, and thirteen home runs. Springer is ranked 83rd in MLB in home runs as well as 117th in RBIs this season.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Daulton Varsho LF Heat Illness Day-to-Day Alejandro Kirk C Elbow injury Day-to-Day

New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 02, 2024 Marcus Stroman Kevin Gausman

New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

During their last five meetings, the Yankees and Blue Jays experienced five games that were very close and had a lot of scoring. The Yankees easily beat the Blue Jays 16–5 on June 29, 2024, and 8–1 on June 30, 2024. The Blue Jays replied with a 9–3 win on the same day. The Blue Jays won again on June 28, 2024, by a score of 9–2. The pattern says that both teams could have explosive offensive games; either team has the potential to have a big game. Given the Yankees' current solid performance and their wide range of scoring options, they may have the upper hand. However, the Blue Jays' recent wins show that they can bounce back, which could make for a close and unpredictable game.

Date Results Jun 30, 2024 Yankees 8-1 Blue Jays Jun 30, 2024 Blue Jays 9-3 Yankees Jun 29, 2024 Yankees 16-5 Blue Jays Jun 28, 2024 Blue Jays 9-2 Yankees Apr 18, 2024 Yankees 6-4 Blue Jays

