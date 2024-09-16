+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland GuardiansGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians will host the Minnesota Twins to start a thrilling MLB action on September 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Twins score 4.69 runs for each game, which is 11th in the league. The Guardians score 4.46 runs for each game, which is 14th, just behind the Twins.

While Cleveland's hitting average is .238 (21st in MLB), Minnesota's is.249 (9th), which shows how well they use the bat.

Furthermore, the Twins' on-base percentage of .318 (10th) shows that they can get people on base, which is a little higher than the Guardians' .309 (16th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSGL, BSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins in an epic MLB game on September 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

DateSeptember 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueProgressive Field
LocationCleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez remains a formidable offensive threat with 34 home runs, and a .270 batting average, along with 106 RBIs.

Steven Kwan, with a .291 average, and a .364 on-base percentage, along with a .419 slugging percentage, balances the lineup.

Emmanuel Clase has a 0.67 ERA with 4 wins and 2 losses, making him a bullpen staple.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Carlos CarrascoRHPLeft hip strainOut, 15-Day IL
Alex CobbRHPFinger injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Carlos Santana has hit 21 home runs and a .239 batting average as well as driven in 63 RBIs this season, making him a dependable middle-of-the-lineup player.

Willi Castro's .248 average, with a .333 on-base percentage, and a .389 slugging percentage give the offense diversity.

Joe Ryan has pitched well with a 3.60 ERA, winning 7 games and losing 7 to keep his team in games.

Minnesota Twins injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Max KeplerOFKnee injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Carlos CorreaINFPlantar fasciitis in the right footOut, 10-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 16, 2024Matthew BoydPablo Lopez

Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

The Cleveland Guardians have won three of their five head-to-head matches against the Minnesota Twins. On August 11, 2024, Cleveland defeated Minnesota 5-3 and 2-1 in a doubleheader sweep, demonstrating their capacity to win close games. However, the Twins showed their offensive prowess in earlier games, winning 6-3 on August 10 and 4-2 on August 9. Cleveland beat the Twins 5-2 in May 2024, demonstrating they can limit their offense. Given these outcomes, we may expect another difficult, possibly low-scoring game where Cleveland may bank on their momentum and Minnesota will react with their balanced offense.

DateResults
Aug 11, 2024Guardians 5-3 Twins
Aug 11, 2024Guardians 2-1 Twins
Aug 10, 2024Twins 6-3 Guardians
Aug 09, 2024Twins 4-2 Guardians
May 19, 2024Guardians 5-2 Twins

