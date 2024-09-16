The Cleveland Guardians will host the Minnesota Twins to start a thrilling MLB action on September 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Twins score 4.69 runs for each game, which is 11th in the league. The Guardians score 4.46 runs for each game, which is 14th, just behind the Twins.
While Cleveland's hitting average is .238 (21st in MLB), Minnesota's is.249 (9th), which shows how well they use the bat.
Furthermore, the Twins' on-base percentage of .318 (10th) shows that they can get people on base, which is a little higher than the Guardians' .309 (16th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSGL, BSN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins in an epic MLB game on September 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Progressive Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins team news
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez remains a formidable offensive threat with 34 home runs, and a .270 batting average, along with 106 RBIs.
Steven Kwan, with a .291 average, and a .364 on-base percentage, along with a .419 slugging percentage, balances the lineup.
Emmanuel Clase has a 0.67 ERA with 4 wins and 2 losses, making him a bullpen staple.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Carlos Carrasco
|RHP
|Left hip strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Alex Cobb
|RHP
|Finger injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Minnesota Twins team news
Carlos Santana has hit 21 home runs and a .239 batting average as well as driven in 63 RBIs this season, making him a dependable middle-of-the-lineup player.
Willi Castro's .248 average, with a .333 on-base percentage, and a .389 slugging percentage give the offense diversity.
Joe Ryan has pitched well with a 3.60 ERA, winning 7 games and losing 7 to keep his team in games.
Minnesota Twins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Max Kepler
|OF
|Knee injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Carlos Correa
|INF
|Plantar fasciitis in the right foot
|Out, 10-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 16, 2024
|Matthew Boyd
|Pablo Lopez
Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
The Cleveland Guardians have won three of their five head-to-head matches against the Minnesota Twins. On August 11, 2024, Cleveland defeated Minnesota 5-3 and 2-1 in a doubleheader sweep, demonstrating their capacity to win close games. However, the Twins showed their offensive prowess in earlier games, winning 6-3 on August 10 and 4-2 on August 9. Cleveland beat the Twins 5-2 in May 2024, demonstrating they can limit their offense. Given these outcomes, we may expect another difficult, possibly low-scoring game where Cleveland may bank on their momentum and Minnesota will react with their balanced offense.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 11, 2024
|Guardians 5-3 Twins
|Aug 11, 2024
|Guardians 2-1 Twins
|Aug 10, 2024
|Twins 6-3 Guardians
|Aug 09, 2024
|Twins 4-2 Guardians
|May 19, 2024
|Guardians 5-2 Twins