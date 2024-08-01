Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians are ready to host the Baltimore Orioles to start a thrilling four-game series on August 01, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Orioles lead the AL East with a record of 65-44, while the Guardians lead the AL Central with a record of 65-42.

The Orioles are undoubtedly better offensively than the Guardians. They score 5.07 runs per game, which is third in the big leagues, while the Guardians score 4.59 runs per game, which is thirteenth.

The team batting average for Baltimore is .255, which is fifth best, while Cleveland's is .241, which is sixteenth best. In addition, the Orioles hold a slightly higher on-base percentage than the Guardians. Theirs is .319, which ranks 11th, while theirs is .311.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: MASN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The high-voltage MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles will take place on August 01, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date August 01, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

This season, José Ramírez has hit 27 home runs and driven in 87 runs, which are both team highs. Ramírez has hit six home runs and driven in two runs, which are both MLB records. His last five games have seen him hit .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks, and 5 RBIs. He has hit successfully in four straight games.

Josh Naylor has hit .241 and has driven in 23 runs, hit 17 doubles and walked 38 times. He has 12 home runs and eight RBIs, which is eighth in the league. In his last five games, Naylor has hit .294, including a double, one home run, two walks, and three RBIs. He has also hit in four straight games.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Matthew Boyd LHP Elbow Out, 15-Day IL Sam Hentges LHP Undisclosed Out, 15-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles team news

Gunnar Henderson has the best hitting average on the Orioles, at .285. Henderson has 23 RBIs and hits five home runs, which is good enough for 23rd in MLB. He has hit safely in seven straight games and has hit .243 in his last ten games, including two doubles, a single, eight walks, and two RBIs.

Anthony Santander proved to be a steady source of runs, hitting 31 home runs and driving in 73. Santander is third in the league in home runs and ninth in RBIs this season.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jorge Mateo INF Elbow Out, 60-Day IL John Means LHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 01, 2024 Ben Lively TBC

Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Taking into account their last five meetings, the upcoming game between the Guardians and the Orioles is going to be very close. Recently, the Orioles have been on top, winning four of the last five games. These include a 4-2 win on June 27, 2024, in addition to a high-scoring 10-8 triumph on June 26, 2024. The Guardians' only win during this time was a close 3-2 win on June 25, 2024. The Orioles can regularly score runs, as shown by their 5-1 and 2-1 wins in September 2023. This could make things hard for the Guardians' pitching team. On the other hand, the Guardians will try to build on their recent success and find ways to stop the Orioles' attacking power.

Date Results Jun 27, 2024 Orioles 4-2 Guardians Jun 26, 2024 Orioles 10-8 Guardians Jun 25, 2024 Guardians 3-2 Orioles Sep 24, 2023 Orioles 5-1Guardians Sep 24. 2023 Orioles 2-1 Guardians

