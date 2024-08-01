This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland GuardiansGetty images
Listen to live play-by-play for $1 on
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians are ready to host the Baltimore Orioles to start a thrilling four-game series on August 01, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Orioles lead the AL East with a record of 65-44, while the Guardians lead the AL Central with a record of 65-42.

The Orioles are undoubtedly better offensively than the Guardians. They score 5.07 runs per game, which is third in the big leagues, while the Guardians score 4.59 runs per game, which is thirteenth.

The team batting average for Baltimore is .255, which is fifth best, while Cleveland's is .241, which is sixteenth best. In addition, the Orioles hold a slightly higher on-base percentage than the Guardians. Theirs is .319, which ranks 11th, while theirs is .311.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: MASN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Guardians vs Orioles on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The high-voltage MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles will take place on August 01, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

DateAugust 01, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueProgressive Field
LocationCleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

This season, José Ramírez has hit 27 home runs and driven in 87 runs, which are both team highs. Ramírez has hit six home runs and driven in two runs, which are both MLB records. His last five games have seen him hit .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks, and 5 RBIs. He has hit successfully in four straight games.

Josh Naylor has hit .241 and has driven in 23 runs, hit 17 doubles and walked 38 times. He has 12 home runs and eight RBIs, which is eighth in the league. In his last five games, Naylor has hit .294, including a double, one home run, two walks, and three RBIs. He has also hit in four straight games.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Matthew BoydLHPElbowOut, 15-Day IL
Sam HentgesLHPUndisclosedOut, 15-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles team news

Gunnar Henderson has the best hitting average on the Orioles, at .285. Henderson has 23 RBIs and hits five home runs, which is good enough for 23rd in MLB. He has hit safely in seven straight games and has hit .243 in his last ten games, including two doubles, a single, eight walks, and two RBIs.

Anthony Santander proved to be a steady source of runs, hitting 31 home runs and driving in 73. Santander is third in the league in home runs and ninth in RBIs this season.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jorge MateoINFElbowOut, 60-Day IL
John MeansLHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 01, 2024Ben LivelyTBC

Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Taking into account their last five meetings, the upcoming game between the Guardians and the Orioles is going to be very close. Recently, the Orioles have been on top, winning four of the last five games. These include a 4-2 win on June 27, 2024, in addition to a high-scoring 10-8 triumph on June 26, 2024. The Guardians' only win during this time was a close 3-2 win on June 25, 2024. The Orioles can regularly score runs, as shown by their 5-1 and 2-1 wins in September 2023. This could make things hard for the Guardians' pitching team. On the other hand, the Guardians will try to build on their recent success and find ways to stop the Orioles' attacking power.

Date

Results
Jun 27, 2024Orioles 4-2 Guardians
Jun 26, 2024Orioles 10-8 Guardians
Jun 25, 2024Guardians 3-2 Orioles
Sep 24, 2023Orioles 5-1Guardians
Sep 24. 2023Orioles 2-1 Guardians

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement