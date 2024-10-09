How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche are set to battle the Vegas Golden Knights in an exciting clash between two teams aiming for the upper echelons of the Western Conference.

Last season, the Avalanche secured a third-place finish in the Central Division and made it to the Second Round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights managed to sneak into the postseason as one of the wild card teams, boasting one of the most formidable rosters in the Western Conference.

Both sides are eager to make an impact right from the opening game, and this matchup promises to be thrilling.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Golden Knights will take on the Avalanche in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: MAX

The NHL on Max is back for the 2024-2025 season, with all 60-plus NHL games airing on TNT also available to stream live on Max throughout the regular season, right up to the playoffs and culminating in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Currently, Max subscribers can catch live sports on the streaming platform via the B/R add-on channel at no extra charge. However, this perk will soon come with a fee, as streaming sports content will eventually cost an additional $9.99 per month.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news and players to watch

The Golden Knights have undergone significant changes after finishing last year with a 45-29-8 record. Jonathan Marchessault, who netted 42 goals last season, has departed for the Nashville Predators, leaving a notable gap in the lineup.

Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio contributed a combined total of 30 goals, but both have also moved on to new teams. The silver lining for the Golden Knights is the addition of Tomas Hertl, who will need to deliver a strong performance this season. In this matchup, the Golden Knights will require other players to elevate their games to compensate for the lost production.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are expected to improve after allowing just 2.96 goals per game last season, now featuring Noah Hanifin for a full season. Hanifin will bolster a defense that already includes Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Brayden McNabb, making it one of the premier defensive units in the NHL. The hope is that goaltender Adin Hill can sustain strong performances throughout the season, as he steps into the starting role, despite never having started more than 35 games in a single season.

Colorado Avalanche team news and players to watch

The Avalanche offense looks promising on paper, having concluded last season with a solid 50-25-7 record. Their attacking unit was exceptional last year and appears ready to shine again this season. Nathan MacKinnon was the standout performer, racking up 51 goals and 89 assists. Gabriel Landeskog is anticipated to make a return at some point this season, but the timeline for his comeback remains uncertain. However, the Avalanche's main concern lies with their defense and goaltending. They must enhance their goaltending performance, or they may face a challenging season ahead. Alexandar Georgiev, who struggled last season, hopes to regain his form as the starting goalie.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/10/24 Vegas Golden Knights 1-3 Colorado Avalanche NHL 02/10/24 Colorado Avalanche 1-6 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 15/04/24 Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 Colorado Avalanche NHL 11/01/24 Colorado Avalanche 3-0 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 05/11/23 Vegas Golden Knights 7-0 Colorado Avalanche NHL

