San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch 49ers versus Seahawks 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two NFC West rivals square off in Week 11 of the NFL season, as the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers in an afternoon showdown in the Bay Area. Both teams aim to strengthen their playoff positions as the season enters a crucial stretch.

The Seahawks come into this matchup refreshed after a bye week, but they've struggled for consistency, losing five of their last six games, including a tough overtime defeat to the Rams before their break. Seattle enters the week at 4-5, tied for third in the division with Los Angeles and trailing the Cardinals by 1.5 games for the top spot in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are riding momentum after a gritty road victory against Tampa Bay, marking their second consecutive win and their third in the last four games. San Francisco, now 5-4, sits second in the division, just half a game behind the Cardinals for the NFC West lead and one game behind the Packers in the wild-card race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 827 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 828 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

For the 49ers, the rushing attack is spearheaded by Jordan Mason, who has rushed for 690 yards and three touchdowns on 135 carries. He is supported by Isaac Guerendo (227 yards, one touchdown) and Deebo Samuel Sr., who has added 80 rushing yards and a score. Recently returning to the lineup, Christian McCaffrey has managed 39 yards on 13 carries. Through the air, George Kittle has been the standout, with 43 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. Jauan Jennings (32 catches, 497 yards, three touchdowns) and Samuel Sr. (29 grabs, 458 yards, one touchdown) have also been instrumental, though the absence of Brandon Aiyuk (25 catches, 374 yards) due to injury has left a void.

On special teams, Jake Moody has been dependable, converting all 14 extra-point attempts and 16 of 20 field goals, with a season-long of 53 yards. Anders Carlson and Matthew Wright have added support in limited action, while Mitch Wishnowsky has been perfect on his lone field goal attempt.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Injured Reserve Wrist P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Williams Tackle Questionable Ankle A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Banks Offensive Lineman Questionable Thigh W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Luter Cornerback Doubtful Pelvis G. Kittle Tight End Questionable Hamstring C. Ward Cornerback Out Personal N. Bosa Defensive Lineman Questionable Hip J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Givens Defensive Lineman Out Groin B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL M. Wishnowsky Punter Out Back

Seattle Seahawks team news

Geno Smith has been the engine for Seattle's offense, completing 233 of 342 passes for 2,560 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Despite being sacked 28 times, he has contributed on the ground as well, with 193 rushing yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Kenneth Walker III leads the way with 398 yards and six touchdowns on 99 carries, while Zach Charbonnet has chipped in 213 yards and four scores. In the air, Jaxon Smith-Njigba tops the receiving corps with 50 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

DK Metcalf (35 catches, 568 yards, three touchdowns) and Tyler Lockett (34 grabs, 456 yards, two touchdowns) are also key targets, along with Noah Fant and Walker III, who have contributed over 200 receiving yards each. Jason Myers has been reliable on special teams, converting 22 of 23 extra points and 12 of 15 field goals, including a long of 59 yards.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Gotel Nose Tackle Questionable Neck N. Fant Tight End Out Groin C. Young Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed A. Burns Cornerback Injured Reserve Toe U. Nwosu Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Reed Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Jenkins Strong Safety Injured Reserve Hand G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Russell Tight End Out Foot K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle G. Holani Running Back Out Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle C. Williams Offensive Lineman Out Personal S. Forsythe Tackle Injured Reserve Hand

