New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Giants versus Colts 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) are clinging to their playoff hopes, but their path to the postseason starts with handling business against the struggling New York Giants (2-13).

Jonathan Taylor was unstoppable in his last outing, running roughshod over the Tennessee Titans for more than 200 yards during a decisive Colts victory. Securing another win against a downtrodden opponent will be crucial, though Indianapolis will also need to keep an eye on other results to ensure their Week 18 matchup holds any significance.

Meanwhile, the Giants may have little to play for, but they currently hold the inside track for the top overall pick in next year's draft—a rare bright spot in what’s been a dismal season. When New York takes the field in front of its home fans, don't be surprised if some supporters are rooting for another loss to maintain their draft position.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, NJ

How to watch New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

New York Giants team news

For the Giants, victories have been few and far between. They managed just two wins in their first five games, defeating the Browns and Seahawks. However, a brutal nine-game losing streak followed, with defeats to the Bengals, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Saints, and Ravens.

Last weekend, the Giants faced off against the Falcons but were thoroughly outmatched, giving up 31 points during the second and third quarters in a 34-7 blowout loss. Quarterback Drew Lock threw for 210 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while wide receiver Malik Nabers led the team with seven catches for 68 yards.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Nubin Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Runyan Guard Injured Reserve Ankle C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin D. Lock Quarterback Questionable Shoulder A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Schmitz Center Questionable Ankle T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed M. McFadden Linebacker Questionable Neck O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed T. Tracy Running Back Questionable Ankle T. Hawkins Cornerback Injured Reserve Spine S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Lawrence Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Elbow J. Mills Defensive Back Injured Reserve Collarbone M. Nabers Wide Receiver Questionable Toe D. Davidson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Eluemunor Offensive Lineman Questionable Wrist S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring T. Johnson Tight End Injured Reserve Foot G. Van Roten Offensive Guard Questionable Knee A. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Okereke Linebacker Injured Reserve Back J. Morrissey Center Out Undisclosed P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee A. Stinnie Guard Questionable Concussion G. Stroman Cornerback Questionable Shoulder R. Layne Safety Questionable Knee

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Colts started the season on solid footing with a 4-3 record through their first seven games, earning wins over the Bears, Steelers, Titans, and Dolphins. However, their momentum stalled with a tough 2-5 stretch, suffering losses to the Texans, Vikings, Bills, Lions, and Broncos to drop to 6-8 after 14 contests.

In last Sunday’s showdown with the Titans, the Colts delivered an offensive explosion, putting up 24 points in the second quarter and another 14 in the third en route to a 38-30 triumph. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson contributed 131 passing yards and a touchdown, but it was Jonathan Taylor who stole the spotlight with an incredible performance—29 carries, 218 yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Richardson Quarterback Questionable Back W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg E. Speed Linebacker Questionable Knee A. Pierce Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion J. Carlies Linebacker Questionable Shoulder T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee J. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Leo Linebacker Questionable Ankle S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Hill Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed M. Alie-Cox Tight End Questionable Toe T. Flowers Cornerback Out Shoulder Q. Nelson Guard Doubtful Ankle

More NFL news and coverage