New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) are clinging to their playoff hopes, but their path to the postseason starts with handling business against the struggling New York Giants (2-13).
Jonathan Taylor was unstoppable in his last outing, running roughshod over the Tennessee Titans for more than 200 yards during a decisive Colts victory. Securing another win against a downtrodden opponent will be crucial, though Indianapolis will also need to keep an eye on other results to ensure their Week 18 matchup holds any significance.
Meanwhile, the Giants may have little to play for, but they currently hold the inside track for the top overall pick in next year's draft—a rare bright spot in what’s been a dismal season. When New York takes the field in front of its home fans, don't be surprised if some supporters are rooting for another loss to maintain their draft position.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.
New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time
The Giants will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
|Date
|Sunday, December 29
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|MetLife Stadium
|Location
|East Rutherford, NJ
How to watch New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 813 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players
New York Giants team news
For the Giants, victories have been few and far between. They managed just two wins in their first five games, defeating the Browns and Seahawks. However, a brutal nine-game losing streak followed, with defeats to the Bengals, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Saints, and Ravens.
Last weekend, the Giants faced off against the Falcons but were thoroughly outmatched, giving up 31 points during the second and third quarters in a 34-7 blowout loss. Quarterback Drew Lock threw for 210 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while wide receiver Malik Nabers led the team with seven catches for 68 yards.
Indianapolis Colts team news
The Colts started the season on solid footing with a 4-3 record through their first seven games, earning wins over the Bears, Steelers, Titans, and Dolphins. However, their momentum stalled with a tough 2-5 stretch, suffering losses to the Texans, Vikings, Bills, Lions, and Broncos to drop to 6-8 after 14 contests.
In last Sunday’s showdown with the Titans, the Colts delivered an offensive explosion, putting up 24 points in the second quarter and another 14 in the third en route to a 38-30 triumph. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson contributed 131 passing yards and a touchdown, but it was Jonathan Taylor who stole the spotlight with an incredible performance—29 carries, 218 yards, and three rushing touchdowns.
