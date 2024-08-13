The San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves are ready to battle with each other in a thrilling MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.
The Atlanta Braves, who are second in the NL East and have a 62-56 record, will be a tough opponent for the San Francisco Giants, who have a 61-60 record and are fourth in the NL West.
The Giants are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312, while the Braves are 23rd with an on-base percentage of .305.
The Giants are in 18th place in the league with .395, while the Braves are 12th with a .413 slugging percentage.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NSBA, BSSO
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The exciting MLB clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves is set to take place on August 13, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves team news
San Francisco Giants team news
Matt Chapman has the San Francisco Giants' highest batting average (.247) and leads the team with 19 home runs with 60 RBI. Chapman ranks 37th in major league home runs and 46th in RBIs.
Heliot Ramos has hit .280 with 13 doubles, a triple, seventeen home runs, with 29 walks. Ramos is 60th in MLB home homers and 61st within RBIs.
San Francisco Giants injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Thairo Estrada
|INF
|Wrist sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|Labrum torn issue
|Out, 60-Day IL
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .302 hitting average, thirty-five home runs, with 90 RBIs. He ranks third in major league home runs and RBIs. On a six-game hitting streak, Ozuna has hit .300 in his previous 10 games with 3 doubles, 4 home runs, 2 walks, and 6 RBIs.
Meanwhile, Austin Riley has 26 doubles, 2 triples, eighteen home runs, as well as 37 walks while hitting .261. Riley was 46th within home runs alongside 63rd within RBIs this season.
Atlanta Braves injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ramón Laureano
|RF
|Heel injury
|Day-to-Day
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 13, 2024
|Kyle Harrison
|Charlie Morton
San Francisco Giants snd Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
Following recent head-to-head records, this game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants should be very close. In their last five games against each other, the Giants have won three times while the Braves have won twice. The Giants have won by scores of 5-3, 8-5, and 4-2 which shows that they can score a lot. Alternatively, the Braves have also shown they are tough, beating teams by scores of 5-1 and 3-1. Based on their recent activities, the game is likely to be very close, with both teams showing off their offensive and defensive abilities. The Braves might have a slight edge because of Marcell Ozuna's recent hot streak, but the Giants' skill to score a lot of runs also makes it possible for them to win.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 13, 2024
|Braves 5-1 Giants
|Jul 05, 2024
|Giants 4-2 Braves
|Jul 04, 2024
|Braves 3-1 Giants
|Jul 03, 2024
|Giants 5-3 Braves
|Aug 28, 2023
|Giants 8-5 Braves