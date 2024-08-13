Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves, including how to watch and team news.

The San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves are ready to battle with each other in a thrilling MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.

The Atlanta Braves, who are second in the NL East and have a 62-56 record, will be a tough opponent for the San Francisco Giants, who have a 61-60 record and are fourth in the NL West.

The Giants are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312, while the Braves are 23rd with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Giants are in 18th place in the league with .395, while the Braves are 12th with a .413 slugging percentage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NSBA, BSSO

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The exciting MLB clash between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves is set to take place on August 13, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date August 13, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves team news

San Francisco Giants team news

Matt Chapman has the San Francisco Giants' highest batting average (.247) and leads the team with 19 home runs with 60 RBI. Chapman ranks 37th in major league home runs and 46th in RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has hit .280 with 13 doubles, a triple, seventeen home runs, with 29 walks. Ramos is 60th in MLB home homers and 61st within RBIs.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Thairo Estrada INF Wrist sprain Out, 10-Day IL Jung Hoo Lee OF Labrum torn issue Out, 60-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .302 hitting average, thirty-five home runs, with 90 RBIs. He ranks third in major league home runs and RBIs. On a six-game hitting streak, Ozuna has hit .300 in his previous 10 games with 3 doubles, 4 home runs, 2 walks, and 6 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Austin Riley has 26 doubles, 2 triples, eighteen home runs, as well as 37 walks while hitting .261. Riley was 46th within home runs alongside 63rd within RBIs this season.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ramón Laureano RF Heel injury Day-to-Day Ozzie Albies INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 13, 2024 Kyle Harrison Charlie Morton

San Francisco Giants snd Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

Following recent head-to-head records, this game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants should be very close. In their last five games against each other, the Giants have won three times while the Braves have won twice. The Giants have won by scores of 5-3, 8-5, and 4-2 which shows that they can score a lot. Alternatively, the Braves have also shown they are tough, beating teams by scores of 5-1 and 3-1. Based on their recent activities, the game is likely to be very close, with both teams showing off their offensive and defensive abilities. The Braves might have a slight edge because of Marcell Ozuna's recent hot streak, but the Giants' skill to score a lot of runs also makes it possible for them to win.

Date Results Aug 13, 2024 Braves 5-1 Giants Jul 05, 2024 Giants 4-2 Braves Jul 04, 2024 Braves 3-1 Giants Jul 03, 2024 Giants 5-3 Braves Aug 28, 2023 Giants 8-5 Braves

