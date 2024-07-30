How to watch and listen to today’s San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The San Francisco Giants will host the Oakland Athletics on July 30, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, To start a two-game series.
With a strong 32-22 record at home, San Francisco has an overall record of 53-55. The Giants have a 34-8 record in games where they score five or more runs, demonstrating their success in these situations.
Oakland has the seventh-best team slugging percentage (.398) in the American League with an overall record of 44-64 and a road record of 18-37.
This Tuesday's matchup between these two squads will be their first of the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NBCS-CA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time
San Francisco Giants will take on Oakland Athletics in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 30, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, CA, USA.
|Date
|July 30, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, CA
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics team news
San Francisco Giants team news
For the Giants, Heliot Ramos has been particularly impressive, hitting.292 with 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, 13 doubles, and a triple.
In the meantime, Tyler Fitzgerald has hit seven home runs, two doubles, a triple, and 15-for-37 during the past ten games.
San Francisco Giants injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Wilmer Flores
|INF
|Knee
|10-Day IL
|Thairo Estrada
|INF
|Wrist
|10-Day IL
Oakland Athletics team news
A vital member of the Athletics, Shea Langeliers has hit 20 home runs, two triples, and 11 doubles.
In the past ten games, Brent Rooker has also been hitting nicely, going 13-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs.
Oakland Athletics injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|Wrist
|10-Day IL
|Tyler Soderstrom
|INF
|Undisclosed
|10-Day IL
San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 30, 2024
|Robbie Ray
|JP Sears
San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record
The San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics have faced off in five previous head-to-head games, and each side has prevailed in these contested games. The Giants have defeated the Athletics 4-1 and 5-1 in their last two games, demonstrating their ability to contain their offense while still scoring plenty of points. On the other hand, the Athletics had defeated the Giants in three of their previous five games, including a thrilling 8-6 triumph, demonstrating their ability to outshine them. With this past, both clubs can win with potent pitching and timely hitting, therefore the game this Tuesday is probably going to be fiercely contested. Which team can best capitalize on their recent successes and carry out their game plan to perfection may determine the outcome.
|Date
|Results
|March 27, 2024
|Athletics 3-1 Giants
|March 26, 2024
|Giants 4-1 Athletics
|March 10, 2024
|Giants 5-1 Athletics
|Feb 29, 2024
|Athletics 7-4 Giants
|Aug 07, 2024
|Athletics 8-6 Giants