How to watch and listen to today’s San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The San Francisco Giants will host the Oakland Athletics on July 30, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, To start a two-game series.

With a strong 32-22 record at home, San Francisco has an overall record of 53-55. The Giants have a 34-8 record in games where they score five or more runs, demonstrating their success in these situations.

Oakland has the seventh-best team slugging percentage (.398) in the American League with an overall record of 44-64 and a road record of 18-37.

This Tuesday's matchup between these two squads will be their first of the season.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCS-CA

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

San Francisco Giants will take on Oakland Athletics in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 30, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Date July 30, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, CA

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics team news

San Francisco Giants team news

For the Giants, Heliot Ramos has been particularly impressive, hitting.292 with 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, 13 doubles, and a triple.

In the meantime, Tyler Fitzgerald has hit seven home runs, two doubles, a triple, and 15-for-37 during the past ten games.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Wilmer Flores INF Knee 10-Day IL Thairo Estrada INF Wrist 10-Day IL

Oakland Athletics team news

A vital member of the Athletics, Shea Langeliers has hit 20 home runs, two triples, and 11 doubles.

In the past ten games, Brent Rooker has also been hitting nicely, going 13-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs.

Oakland Athletics injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Esteury Ruiz OF Wrist 10-Day IL Tyler Soderstrom INF Undisclosed 10-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 30, 2024 Robbie Ray JP Sears

San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

The San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics have faced off in five previous head-to-head games, and each side has prevailed in these contested games. The Giants have defeated the Athletics 4-1 and 5-1 in their last two games, demonstrating their ability to contain their offense while still scoring plenty of points. On the other hand, the Athletics had defeated the Giants in three of their previous five games, including a thrilling 8-6 triumph, demonstrating their ability to outshine them. With this past, both clubs can win with potent pitching and timely hitting, therefore the game this Tuesday is probably going to be fiercely contested. Which team can best capitalize on their recent successes and carry out their game plan to perfection may determine the outcome.

Date Results March 27, 2024 Athletics 3-1 Giants March 26, 2024 Giants 4-1 Athletics March 10, 2024 Giants 5-1 Athletics Feb 29, 2024 Athletics 7-4 Giants Aug 07, 2024 Athletics 8-6 Giants

