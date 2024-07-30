This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Michael Conforto #8 of the San Francisco GiantsGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics.

The San Francisco Giants will host the Oakland Athletics on July 30, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, To start a two-game series.

With a strong 32-22 record at home, San Francisco has an overall record of 53-55. The Giants have a 34-8 record in games where they score five or more runs, demonstrating their success in these situations.

Oakland has the seventh-best team slugging percentage (.398) in the American League with an overall record of 44-64 and a road record of 18-37.

This Tuesday's matchup between these two squads will be their first of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCS-CA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

San Francisco Giants will take on Oakland Athletics in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 30, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, CA, USA.

DateJuly 30, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, CA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics team news

San Francisco Giants team news

For the Giants, Heliot Ramos has been particularly impressive, hitting.292 with 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, 13 doubles, and a triple.

In the meantime, Tyler Fitzgerald has hit seven home runs, two doubles, a triple, and 15-for-37 during the past ten games.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Wilmer FloresINFKnee10-Day IL
Thairo EstradaINFWrist10-Day IL

Oakland Athletics team news

A vital member of the Athletics, Shea Langeliers has hit 20 home runs, two triples, and 11 doubles.

In the past ten games, Brent Rooker has also been hitting nicely, going 13-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs.

Oakland Athletics injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Esteury RuizOFWrist10-Day IL
Tyler SoderstromINFUndisclosed10-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 30, 2024Robbie RayJP Sears

San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

The San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics have faced off in five previous head-to-head games, and each side has prevailed in these contested games. The Giants have defeated the Athletics 4-1 and 5-1 in their last two games, demonstrating their ability to contain their offense while still scoring plenty of points. On the other hand, the Athletics had defeated the Giants in three of their previous five games, including a thrilling 8-6 triumph, demonstrating their ability to outshine them. With this past, both clubs can win with potent pitching and timely hitting, therefore the game this Tuesday is probably going to be fiercely contested. Which team can best capitalize on their recent successes and carry out their game plan to perfection may determine the outcome.

DateResults
March 27, 2024Athletics 3-1 Giants
March 26, 2024Giants 4-1 Athletics
March 10, 2024Giants 5-1 Athletics
Feb 29, 2024Athletics 7-4 Giants
Aug 07, 2024Athletics 8-6 Giants

