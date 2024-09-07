How to watch today's Georgia vs Tennessee Tech CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between Georgia and Tennessee Tech, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to open a thrilling CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

Georgia has a strong offense and defense. They score 34.0 points for each game on average and give up only 3.0 points per game. The Bulldogs additionally displayed how capable they are on offense by averaging 451.0 yards per game.

The Golden Eagles (0-1), on the other hand, need to get much better on both ends of the ball since they give up 32.0 points per game and score 25.0 themselves. Tennessee Tech only manages 360.0 yards of total offense per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee Tech vs Georgia CFB game, plus plenty more.

Georgia vs Tennessee Tech: Date and kick-off time

The Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in an epic CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Sanford Stadium, in Athens, Georgia.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Sanford Stadium Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network+

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Georgia vs Tennessee Tech team news

Georgia team news

Carson Beck led the Bulldogs' offense well in their first game, throwing for 278 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions while keeping a 69.7% completion record. Beck has added 19 rushing yards on the ground in addition to his work in the passing game.

In the backfield, Nate Frazier is very important. He has run for 83 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry, and scored one touchdown. Furthermore, Frazier has caught a single pass for 24 yards.

London Humphreys has become an important target for the Bulldogs' passing game. He has caught two passes so far this year, going for 63 yards and a score.

Tennessee Tech team news

Jordyn Potts showed off his passing skills in a single game by completing 71.1% of his passes, which added up to 256 yards and three touchdowns.

The offense was helped by Ashton Maples, who caught three passes for 57 yards along with two touchdowns.

Jordan Yates caught one pass for 14 yards as well as a touchdown.

