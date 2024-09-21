How to watch and listen to Florida State Seminoles vs California Golden Bears 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Florida State vs California Golden Bears CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Florida State Seminoles (0-3) will welcome the California Golden Bears (3-0) on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The Golden Bears are set to play their first ACC matchup on Saturday as they make the long trip to face one of the conference's most storied programs.

After finishing last season on a high note, California have carried that momentum into 2024, starting the season at 3-0 and winning six of their last seven games dating back to last year. Their schedule hasn't been easy either, with a trip to Auburn and hosting San Diego State last week.

The Seminoles have definitely hit the panic button, and it's clear they need to make a turnaround. After dropping their first few games to Georgia Tech and Boston College, last week's loss to Memphis sent the fanbase into a tailspin.

With ACC play continuing and a tough schedule ahead, there are still big question marks on both sides of the ball. Each defeat has come with its own form of heartbreak, and as Mike Norvell's job security becomes more uncertain by the week, this game presents a crucial chance to change the narrative and get back on track.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and the California Golden Bears CFB game, plus plenty more.

Florida State Seminoles vs California Golden Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the California Golden Bears in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Location Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs California Golden Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 2

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida State Seminoles vs California Golden Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 956 (NE), 194 (CAR) | Away: 975 (NE), 385 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida State Seminoles vs California Golden Bears team news & key players

Florida State Seminoles team news

The Seminoles are dealing with some injuries heading into this matchup, with five players marked as questionable or out. Two linebackers are uncertain for the game, and on the offensive side, keep an eye on Jaylin Lucas. The talented running back has already been ruled out, which will somewhat impact their offensive firepower.

California Golden Bears team news

Jaydn Ott is a crucial name on the injury report, as the standout running back has been working to recover from an injury in recent weeks. With the backup running back also listed as questionable and a couple of offensive linemen facing their own issues, the offense may struggle to maintain its effectiveness. Fernando Mendoza made a strong impression at quarterback by finishing last season with five touchdowns and just one interception. Through the first three weeks of this season, he has the potential to relieve some of the pressure on the defense.

More college football news and coverage