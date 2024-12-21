Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Falcons versus Giants 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Despite their numerous shortcomings, the Atlanta Falcons (7-7) remain in the playoff picture, and they have a prime opportunity to stay in the mix when the struggling New York Giants (2-12) come to town.

The Giants’ nightmare season continued with their ninth straight defeat, a blowout loss to Baltimore in Week 15. Adding to their woes, quarterback Tommy DeVito suffered a concussion in that game. With Drew Lock (heel) spotted in a walking boot last week, it’s likely the Giants could turn to Tim Boyle, who stepped in for DeVito on Sunday, as their starter for this contest. At this stage, New York’s focus seems to be on securing a top pick in next year's draft.

Meanwhile, Atlanta snapped its losing streak on "Monday Night Football," but the win left fans with a sour taste. The Falcons' lackluster performance led to the benching of Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie first-rounder Michael Penix Jr.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants NFL game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnson (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 823 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

Despite his struggles, Kirk Cousins has accumulated 3,396 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions with a 67% completion rate this season. On the ground, Bijan Robinson has been the team's standout, rushing for 977 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Tyler Allgeier has chipped in with 508 rushing yards, while Drake London leads the receiving corps with 75 catches for 866 yards and 6 scores. Darnell Mooney follows closely with 57 receptions for 873 yards and 5 touchdowns. Kyle Pitts and Ray-Ray McCloud III have contributed 508 and 574 receiving yards, respectively, with Robinson adding another 401 receiving yards to his tally. On defense, Kaden Elliss anchors the unit with 113 total tackles (67 solo), while the Falcons’ defense has recorded 19 sacks and 7 interceptions this season.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion J. McClellan Running Back Injured Reserve Knee J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Andersen Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee L. Carter Linebacker Questionable Groin T. Graham Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Woerner Tight End Questionable Quadriceps K. Hodge Wide Receiver Questionable Ribs Y. Koo Kicker Injured Reserve Hip R. Dwelley Tight End Questionable Ankle R. Grant Safety Questionable Illness

New York Giants team news

For the Giants, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 2,013 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on 66.3% passing. Backup Aidan O’Connell has added 899 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, while Desmond Ridder has pitched in with 239 passing yards and a single touchdown. The ground game has been underwhelming, with Alexander Mattison leading the way with 320 rushing yards and 3 scores, followed by Zamir White, who has 183 rushing yards.

In the air, Brock Bowers has been the standout, hauling in 87 receptions for 933 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers has contributed 743 receiving yards, with Tre Tucker adding 432 yards. On defense, Robert Spillane leads the way with 118 tackles (72 solo), while Maxx Crosby has recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks. Collectively, Las Vegas’ defense has tallied 29 sacks and 7 interceptions this season.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Nubin Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Runyan Guard Injured Reserve Ankle C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Schmitz Center Questionable Ankle T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed C. Flott Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed T. Tracy Running Back Questionable Ankle T. Hawkins Cornerback Injured Reserve Spine T. DeVito Quarterback Questionable Concussion S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed B. Burns Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Phillips Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Elbow J. Mills Defensive Back Injured Reserve Collarbone D. Davidson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Foot T. Johnson Tight End Injured Reserve Foot A. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe D. Banks Cornerback Questionable Ribs A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Nunez-Roches Defensive Lineman Questionable Neck B. Okereke Linebacker Questionable Back J. Morrissey Center Out Undisclosed A. Green Cornerback Questionable Shoulder P. Johnson Linebacker Questionable Knee A. Stinnie Guard Questionable Concussion G. Stroman Cornerback Questionable Shoulder

