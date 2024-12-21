Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Despite their numerous shortcomings, the Atlanta Falcons (7-7) remain in the playoff picture, and they have a prime opportunity to stay in the mix when the struggling New York Giants (2-12) come to town.
The Giants’ nightmare season continued with their ninth straight defeat, a blowout loss to Baltimore in Week 15. Adding to their woes, quarterback Tommy DeVito suffered a concussion in that game. With Drew Lock (heel) spotted in a walking boot last week, it’s likely the Giants could turn to Tim Boyle, who stepped in for DeVito on Sunday, as their starter for this contest. At this stage, New York’s focus seems to be on securing a top pick in next year's draft.
Meanwhile, Atlanta snapped its losing streak on "Monday Night Football," but the win left fans with a sour taste. The Falcons' lackluster performance led to the benching of Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie first-rounder Michael Penix Jr.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants NFL game, plus plenty more.
Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time
The Falcons will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|Sunday, December 22
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnson (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
Streaming service: Fubo TV
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Streaming the game with a VPN
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 823 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants team news & key players
Atlanta Falcons team news
Despite his struggles, Kirk Cousins has accumulated 3,396 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions with a 67% completion rate this season. On the ground, Bijan Robinson has been the team's standout, rushing for 977 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Tyler Allgeier has chipped in with 508 rushing yards, while Drake London leads the receiving corps with 75 catches for 866 yards and 6 scores. Darnell Mooney follows closely with 57 receptions for 873 yards and 5 touchdowns. Kyle Pitts and Ray-Ray McCloud III have contributed 508 and 574 receiving yards, respectively, with Robinson adding another 401 receiving yards to his tally. On defense, Kaden Elliss anchors the unit with 113 total tackles (67 solo), while the Falcons’ defense has recorded 19 sacks and 7 interceptions this season.
Falcons injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|E. Greenidge
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Hellams
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|R. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|R. Burns
|Running Back
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Undisclosed
|B. Trice
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|H. Hand
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|F. Darby
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Harris
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Triceps
|T. Vaval
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Coll
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Smith
|Fullback
|Questionable
|Ankle
|R. Swoboda
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Washington
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Concussion
|J. McClellan
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Smith-Williams
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|T. Andersen
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Abernathy
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Carter
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Groin
|T. Graham
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|C. Woerner
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|K. Hodge
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ribs
|Y. Koo
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Hip
|R. Dwelley
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|R. Grant
|Safety
|Questionable
|Illness
New York Giants team news
For the Giants, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 2,013 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on 66.3% passing. Backup Aidan O’Connell has added 899 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, while Desmond Ridder has pitched in with 239 passing yards and a single touchdown. The ground game has been underwhelming, with Alexander Mattison leading the way with 320 rushing yards and 3 scores, followed by Zamir White, who has 183 rushing yards.
In the air, Brock Bowers has been the standout, hauling in 87 receptions for 933 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers has contributed 743 receiving yards, with Tre Tucker adding 432 yards. On defense, Robert Spillane leads the way with 118 tackles (72 solo), while Maxx Crosby has recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks. Collectively, Las Vegas’ defense has tallied 29 sacks and 7 interceptions this season.
Giants injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|T. Nubin
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Runyan
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Brown
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Coughlin
|Linebacker
|Out
|Pectoral
|E. Riley
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|G. Olszewski
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|A. Schlottmann
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|J. Schmitz
|Center
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Horne
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|M. Goodrich
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Hayes
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Flott
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|O. Oghoufo
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|D. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|A. Robinson
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|J. Corbin
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Tracy
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Hawkins
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Spine
|T. DeVito
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Concussion
|S. Harlow
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Burns
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Phillips
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Lawrence
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Elbow
|J. Mills
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|D. Davidson
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|A. Thomas
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|S. Shepard
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Foot
|T. Johnson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|A. Ojulari
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|D. Banks
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Ribs
|A. Watts
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|R. Nunez-Roches
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Neck
|B. Okereke
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Back
|J. Morrissey
|Center
|Out
|Undisclosed
|A. Green
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|P. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|A. Stinnie
|Guard
|Questionable
|Concussion
|G. Stroman
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder