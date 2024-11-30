Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chargers versus Falcons 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) are set to clash with the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) this Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Following a disappointing Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, the Chargers will look to bounce back swiftly as they gear up for a pivotal Week 13 encounter with Atlanta.

This matchup offers Los Angeles a prime opportunity to bolster their playoff hopes, with a chance to secure their eighth victory of the season.

Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

Atlanta returns from a bye week eager to regain form after back-to-back losses. The Falcons had won five of their prior six games, seizing control of the NFC South, but the Buccaneers remain in close pursuit. A heavy defeat to the Broncos in their last outing raised eyebrows, with Atlanta being outscored by 32 points and outgained by 174 yards in total offense. Their struggles on third down (4-for-13) further highlighted areas for improvement.

Kirk Cousins spearheads Atlanta’s passing game, boasting 2,807 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His go-to receivers include Darnell Mooney, who has hauled in 48 passes for 711 yards and five touchdowns, and Drake London, with 61 catches for 710 yards and six scores. In the rushing department, Bijan Robinson leads the charge with 783 yards and six touchdowns on 167 carries, supported by Tyler Allgeier, who has added 429 yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Orhorhoro Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Tarpley Safety Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Johnson Cornerback Inactive Coach's Decision J. McClellan Running Back Out Knee J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. FitzPatrick Tight End Questionable Back M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee M. Hughes Cornerback Out Neck T. Graham Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral Y. Koo Kicker Questionable Hip

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers fell short in what many dubbed the "Harbaugh Bowl" on Monday, as Baltimore edged them out 389-285 in total yardage. The Ravens' efficiency on critical downs (11-for-18 on third and fourth downs) overshadowed LA’s 7-for-16 conversion rate. Los Angeles endured a 54-minute scoring drought between touchdowns, while Baltimore’s ground game proved decisive, amassing 212 rushing yards on 37 carries.

Justin Herbert continues to lead the Chargers’ offense, recording 2,404 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just one interception this season. His primary targets include Ladd McConkey, with 49 receptions for 698 yards and four touchdowns, and Joshua Palmer, who has tallied 23 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, J.K. Dobbins has been pivotal, racking up 766 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries. However, his status is uncertain after exiting Monday’s game with a knee injury.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Gilman Safety Out Hamstring J. Colson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle H. Hurst Tight End Injured Reserve Hip D. Perryman Linebacker Out Groin D. Henley Linebacker Questionable Calf S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow C. Hart Cornerback Out Ankle A. Finley Safety Questionable Ankle E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Dobbins Running Back Out Knee - MCL

