Abhinav Sharma

Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chargers versus Falcons 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) are set to clash with the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) this Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Following a disappointing Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, the Chargers will look to bounce back swiftly as they gear up for a pivotal Week 13 encounter with Atlanta.

This matchup offers Los Angeles a prime opportunity to bolster their playoff hopes, with a chance to secure their eighth victory of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DateSunday, December 1
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueMercedes-Benz Stadium
LocationGlendale, Arizona

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 817 (NE)

Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

Atlanta returns from a bye week eager to regain form after back-to-back losses. The Falcons had won five of their prior six games, seizing control of the NFC South, but the Buccaneers remain in close pursuit. A heavy defeat to the Broncos in their last outing raised eyebrows, with Atlanta being outscored by 32 points and outgained by 174 yards in total offense. Their struggles on third down (4-for-13) further highlighted areas for improvement.

Kirk Cousins spearheads Atlanta’s passing game, boasting 2,807 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His go-to receivers include Darnell Mooney, who has hauled in 48 passes for 711 yards and five touchdowns, and Drake London, with 61 catches for 710 yards and six scores. In the rushing department, Bijan Robinson leads the charge with 783 yards and six touchdowns on 167 carries, supported by Tyler Allgeier, who has added 429 yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries.

Falcons injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
E. GreenidgeOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
D. HellamsSafetyInjured ReserveAnkle
R. MooreWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee
R. BurnsRunning BackPhysically Unable to PerformUndisclosed
B. TriceLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
H. HandCornerbackInjured ReserveKnee
F. DarbyWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
R. OrhorhoroDefensive TackleInjured ReserveAnkle
J. JacksonWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee
D. HarrisDefensive LinemanQuestionableTriceps
T. VavalCornerbackQuestionableUndisclosed
T. TarpleySafetyQuestionableUndisclosed
R. CollCenterInjured ReserveUndisclosed
K. SmithFullbackQuestionableAnkle
R. SwobodaTackleQuestionableUndisclosed
A. JohnsonCornerbackInactiveCoach's Decision
J. McClellanRunning BackOutKnee
J. Smith-WilliamsDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveLower Leg
J. FitzPatrickTight EndQuestionableBack
M. AbernathySafetyInjured ReserveKnee
M. HughesCornerbackOutNeck
T. GrahamDefensive LinemanInjured ReservePectoral
Y. KooKickerQuestionableHip

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers fell short in what many dubbed the "Harbaugh Bowl" on Monday, as Baltimore edged them out 389-285 in total yardage. The Ravens' efficiency on critical downs (11-for-18 on third and fourth downs) overshadowed LA’s 7-for-16 conversion rate. Los Angeles endured a 54-minute scoring drought between touchdowns, while Baltimore’s ground game proved decisive, amassing 212 rushing yards on 37 carries.

Justin Herbert continues to lead the Chargers’ offense, recording 2,404 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just one interception this season. His primary targets include Ladd McConkey, with 49 receptions for 698 yards and four touchdowns, and Joshua Palmer, who has tallied 23 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, J.K. Dobbins has been pivotal, racking up 766 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries. However, his status is uncertain after exiting Monday’s game with a knee injury.

Chargers injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
C. RumphLinebackerInjured ReserveFoot
M. HankinsCornerbackQuestionableUndisclosed
A. SamuelCornerbackInjured ReserveShoulder
E. MoldenCornerbackQuestionableUndisclosed
B. RiceWide ReceiverInjured ReserveShoulder
T. McLellanOffensive TackleInjured ReserveUndisclosed
B. WilliamsOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveUndisclosed
C. CollinsLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
A. GilmanSafetyOutHamstring
J. ColsonLinebackerInjured ReserveAnkle
H. HurstTight EndInjured ReserveHip
D. PerrymanLinebackerOutGroin
D. HenleyLinebackerQuestionableCalf
S. FehokoWide ReceiverInjured ReserveElbow
C. HartCornerbackOutAnkle
A. FinleySafetyQuestionableAnkle
E. AppleCornerbackInjured ReserveHamstring
J. DobbinsRunning BackOutKnee - MCL

