Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) head into their Week 18 showdown against the New York Giants with one key priority: ensuring their roster is as fit as possible for the looming NFL playoffs.

Sunday's clash at Lincoln Financial Field, typically a highlight of the calendar due to the long-standing animosity between these divisional foes, is expected to carry a more muted atmosphere. The Eagles are firmly secured as the NFC’s No. 2 seed, with the top spot set to be determined during Sunday Night Football when Detroit and Minnesota face off.

On the flip side, the New York Giants (3-13) face an unusual dilemma. A win could cost them dearly in terms of draft position. Prior to their surprising 45-33 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium last week, the Giants were perched atop the 2025 NFL Draft order.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether the Eagles will lean on Saquon Barkley or choose to rest their starters against the Giants. Sunday's approach will likely reflect each team's contrasting priorities—preparing for postseason action versus safeguarding a coveted draft slot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 823 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles face the pivotal decision of whether to rest their starters in Week 18. With their playoff spot secured, many argue it would be wise to protect key players, but as of Tuesday, no official decision had been announced.

In their previous outing against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles rolled to a dominant win, putting up 41 points. Kenny Pickett completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, while backup Tanner McKee was sharp as well, going 3 of 4 for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Saquon Barkley had a stellar day, rushing 31 times for 167 yards, and DeVonta Smith shined in the receiving game, hauling in six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles' offense ranks 7th in the league, averaging 27.7 points per game, while their defense is 3rd overall, surrendering just 19.1 points on average. For success in this matchup, Philadelphia will need its defense to continue excelling and force a couple of turnovers to seal the deal.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Goedert Tight End Injured Reserve Knee M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Concussion J. Hurts Quarterback Questionable Concussion J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Neck B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee K. Pickett Quarterback Questionable Ribs J. Jobe Cornerback Questionable Knee C. Uzomah Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen

New York Giants team news

The Giants once had a golden opportunity to secure the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft—all they needed to do was drop their final two games. However, that plan went sideways, and now a loss in Week 18 would still go a long way in improving their draft position. Two games ago, the Giants suffered a lopsided 34-7 defeat against the Atlanta Falcons.

In their most recent matchup, the Giants surprised many by defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 45-33, in a high-scoring affair. Drew Lock delivered the kind of performance the Denver Broncos likely envisioned when they drafted him, completing 17 of 23 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, without turning the ball over. Tyrone Tracey Jr. contributed 20 carries for 59 yards, while Malik Nabers was sensational, racking up 171 yards and two touchdowns on just seven catches.

For the season, the Giants are averaging a mere 16.3 points per game while allowing 24.7 points, ranking 31st in both offensive and defensive production. A solid quarterback performance will be crucial for the Giants in this game, but they'll have to manage without Dexter Lawrence II, who is sidelined for the season due to an elbow injury.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Nubin Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Runyan Guard Injured Reserve Ankle C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin J. Schmitz Center Questionable Ankle T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed E. Neal Tackle Questionable Ribs M. McFadden Linebacker Questionable Neck O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Cornerback Injured Reserve Spine S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed B. Burns Linebacker Questionable Illness D. Lawrence Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Elbow J. Mills Defensive Back Injured Reserve Collarbone D. Davidson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Ford-Wheaton Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Neck S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring T. Johnson Tight End Injured Reserve Foot A. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe A. Watts Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee B. Okereke Linebacker Injured Reserve Back J. Morrissey Center Out Undisclosed P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee G. Stroman Cornerback Questionable Shoulder R. Layne Safety Injured Reserve Knee

