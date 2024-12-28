Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Cowboys 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The stakes may not be as sky-high as usual, but when the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) and Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) clash in Week 17, their fierce rivalry ensures plenty of fireworks at Lincoln Financial Field.

Despite being out of the playoff picture, the Cowboys have shown resilience, playing commendable football down the stretch. On the other side, the Eagles, fresh off a surprising loss to the Washington Commanders, are now dealing with quarterback issues, which could impact their playoff momentum.

For the Eagles, the 36-33 loss to the Commanders was a bitter pill to swallow, compounded by Jalen Hurts’ exit due to a concussion. Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett stepped in but also sustained an injury, adding another layer of uncertainty to their situation. While Hurts’ concussion isn’t expected to be a long-term setback, it’s a situation worth monitoring as the week unfolds.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, NJ

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 808 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Defensively, the Eagles had a rough outing against Washington, surrendering five touchdown passes to Jayden Daniels, though they managed to pick him off twice. Running back Saquon Barkley was a nightmare for the Eagles’ defense, racking up 150 yards and two scores on 29 carries.

The Eagles’ offense remains potent, averaging 26.8 points per game, ranking 8th in the NFL, while their defense has been a top-five unit, allowing just 18.8 points per game. While Philadelphia’s playoff spot is secure, the fanbase won’t take kindly to a loss against their bitter rivals, especially with momentum on the line as they prepare for postseason action.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed B. Huff Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist D. Goedert Tight End Injured Reserve Knee M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Concussion J. Hurts Quarterback Questionable Concussion J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. White Linebacker Inactive Coach's Decision H. Reddick Linebacker Questionable Neck A. Brown Wide Receiver Questionable Knee N. Dean Linebacker Questionable Abdomen B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Jobe Cornerback Questionable Knee

Dallas Cowboys team news

Eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, the Cowboys are still refusing to throw in the towel. Their hard-fought 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football was a testament to their grit. Quarterback Cooper Rush impressed, completing 26 of 35 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, star wideout CeeDee Lamb, despite nursing injuries, stepped up with seven receptions for 105 yards.

However, the Cowboys’ ground game continues to be underwhelming, and the defense has struggled, allowing 26.9 points per game—ranking 30th in the league. Offensively, Dallas is putting up 21.6 points per contest, placing them 20th in overall performance. Still, head coach Mike McCarthy has kept the team motivated and has made a case to retain his job heading into next season.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Kendricks Linebacker Questionable Calf S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Questionable Toe C. Lamb Wide Receiver Out Shoulder - AC Joint D. Prescott Quarterback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Brooks Wide Receiver Questionable Knee E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg D. Overshown Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed K. Hall Cornerback Questionable Hamstring D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Waletzko Offensive Tackle Questionable Knee M. Bell Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Carson Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot Z. Martin Guard Injured Reserve Ankle A. Richards Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Butler Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bass Guard Questionable Thigh D. Wilson Safety Questionable Knee J. Tolbert Wide Receiver Questionable Finger

