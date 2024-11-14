Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

It's an NFC East showdown on Thursday night in Philadelphia, where the division-leading Eagles host the Washington Commanders.

After a three-game winning streak, the Commanders saw their momentum come to a halt in week 10, suffering a narrow 28-27 loss to the Steelers. Entering the game as favorites, Washington couldn't hang on at home, bringing their record to 7-3. They currently sit in second place in the NFC East, with a perfect 2-0 division record and a strong 5-1 mark in conference play.

Meanwhile, the Eagles stretched their win streak to five games with a commanding 34-6 victory over the Cowboys on the road in week 10. With a 7-2 record on the season, Philadelphia remains atop the NFC East standings and holds the second spot in the overall conference race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, November 14, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Thursday, November 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Philadelphia and Washington market, where the game can be seen on the FOX affiliate -- FOX (WTTG - Washington D.C.), FOX (WTXF - Philadelphia, PA), which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 825 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

On the other side, Jalen Hurts threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in week 10, but was also picked off once. This came after a stellar couple of weeks where he posted a 132 passer rating in weeks 8 and 9. Saquon Barkley rushed for 66 yards on 14 carries, and A.J. Brown led the Eagles with 5 receptions for 109 yards. Philadelphia came alive in the third quarter, scoring 14 points, and converted 4 of their 5 red zone opportunities in their win over Dallas.

In their dominant 34-6 victory over the Cowboys, the Eagles' defense was superb, limiting Dallas to just 49 yards passing. The Cowboys could only muster 97 rushing yards on 24 attempts, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Philadelphia intercepted one pass, stifled Dallas with a 21.4% third-down conversion rate, and restricted them to a mere 146 total yards. The Eagles also tallied three sacks in the game, showcasing their defensive prowess.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Ross Wide Receiver Out Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Goedert Tight End Questionable Ankle J. Harris Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Ankle J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Dean Linebacker Questionable Groin J. Mailata Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring

Washington Commanders team news

In week 10, Jayden Daniels passed for 202 yards, completing 17 of 34 attempts, as Washington fell short against the Steelers. Terry McLaurin was the standout receiver, hauling in 5 catches for 113 yards, while Austin Ekeler rushed for 44 yards and scored twice on the ground. Washington jumped out to a 20-point first half, but they couldn't find the end zone in the fourth quarter. The team converted 5 of 14 third downs and went a perfect 3 for 3 in the red zone.

Despite the loss, Washington's defense performed admirably in certain areas. They allowed just 172 passing yards, with the Steelers completing only 14 passes. The Commanders intercepted one pass and limited Pittsburgh to a 48.3% completion rate. However, Washington struggled to stop the run, giving up 140 yards on 43 carries. The defense also registered three sacks and kept Pittsburgh at a 43.8% third-down conversion rate. Even though they had solid coverage in the air, Washington couldn't prevent the Steelers from scoring three touchdowns through the pass.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Coleman Offensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Wiley Running Back Questionable Undisclosed C. Ferrell Defensive End Questionable Knee J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf C. Yankoff Tight End Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Robinson Running Back Questionable Hamstring J. Allen Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Pectoral J. Jean-Baptiste Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle T. Biadasz Center Questionable Ribs C. Lucas Tackle Questionable Ankle A. Seibert Kicker Questionable Hip A. Wylie Offensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder N. Bellore Linebacker Questionable Knee

More NFL news and coverage