Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta BravesGetty Images Sport
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NLDS Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, including how to watch and team news

The thrilling Game 1 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will happen on October 05, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT.

As of this game, the Dodgers are scoring 5.20 runs each game, which is second across the league and a good sign for their offense. Their .258 batting average ranks them fourth in the league, which shows how often they get on base, as shown by their .335 on-base percentage, which is also second within the league.

The Padres, on the other hand, are slightly lower in runs scored (4.69 per game, eighth), but their batting average of .263 makes them the best-hitting squad in terms of average. The Padres show that they can get on base by having the sixth-best on-base percentage (.324).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres NLDS Game 1, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the San Diego Padres in an electrifying NLDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

DateOctober 05, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

This season, Shohei Ohtani is having a great one. He has hit 54 home runs, had a .310 batting average, and drove in 130 runs.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has become a great reliever. He has a 3.00 earned run average and a record of 7 wins as well as 2 losses.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Brent HoneywellRHPFingernail injuryOut, 15-Day IL
Clayton KershawLHPToe injuryOut, 15-Day IL

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado has had a great season. He has hit 29 home runs, had a .275 batting average, and driven in 105 runs.

Luis Arraez has shown how great he is at hitting with a .318 batting average, and a .346 on-base percentage, with a .398 slugging percentage.

Michael King has been a solid pitcher with a 2.95 ERA, 13 wins, and 9 losses.

San Diego Padres injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Mason McCoyINFBack injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Ha-Seong KimINFRight shoulder inflammationOut, 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

DateLos Angeles DodgersSan Diego Padres
October 05, 2024Yoshinobu YamamotoDylan Cease

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to build on their recent wins against the San Diego Padres. In their last five games, the Dodgers have won two of them. In their most recent game, on September 27, the Dodgers easily beat the Padres 7-2. This came after a close 4-3 win the day before. In this rivalry, the Padres have shown their strength by winning previous games earlier in the season, which includes an amazing 8-1 rout on the first of August and a close 6-5 win the day before. Fans can expect a very close game, as both teams have shown how offensively strong they are and how tough they are in these close games. The Dodgers will be looking to keep their winning streak going, while the Padres will be trying to get back to being the better team in this series.

DateResults
Sep 27, 2024Dodgers 7-2 Padres
Sep 26, 2024Dodgers 4-3 Padres
Sep 25, 2024Padres 4-2 Dodgers
Aug 01, 2024Padres 8-1 Dodgers
Jul 31, 2024Padres 6-5 Dodgers

