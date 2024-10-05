The thrilling Game 1 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will happen on October 05, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT.
As of this game, the Dodgers are scoring 5.20 runs each game, which is second across the league and a good sign for their offense. Their .258 batting average ranks them fourth in the league, which shows how often they get on base, as shown by their .335 on-base percentage, which is also second within the league.
The Padres, on the other hand, are slightly lower in runs scored (4.69 per game, eighth), but their batting average of .263 makes them the best-hitting squad in terms of average. The Padres show that they can get on base by having the sixth-best on-base percentage (.324).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres NLDS Game 1, plus plenty more.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the San Diego Padres in an electrifying NLDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|October 05, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres team news
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
This season, Shohei Ohtani is having a great one. He has hit 54 home runs, had a .310 batting average, and drove in 130 runs.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has become a great reliever. He has a 3.00 earned run average and a record of 7 wins as well as 2 losses.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Brent Honeywell
|RHP
|Fingernail injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Clayton Kershaw
|LHP
|Toe injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
San Diego Padres team news
Manny Machado has had a great season. He has hit 29 home runs, had a .275 batting average, and driven in 105 runs.
Luis Arraez has shown how great he is at hitting with a .318 batting average, and a .346 on-base percentage, with a .398 slugging percentage.
Michael King has been a solid pitcher with a 2.95 ERA, 13 wins, and 9 losses.
San Diego Padres injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Mason McCoy
|INF
|Back injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ha-Seong Kim
|INF
|Right shoulder inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|San Diego Padres
|October 05, 2024
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dylan Cease
Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres head-to-head record
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to build on their recent wins against the San Diego Padres. In their last five games, the Dodgers have won two of them. In their most recent game, on September 27, the Dodgers easily beat the Padres 7-2. This came after a close 4-3 win the day before. In this rivalry, the Padres have shown their strength by winning previous games earlier in the season, which includes an amazing 8-1 rout on the first of August and a close 6-5 win the day before. Fans can expect a very close game, as both teams have shown how offensively strong they are and how tough they are in these close games. The Dodgers will be looking to keep their winning streak going, while the Padres will be trying to get back to being the better team in this series.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 27, 2024
|Dodgers 7-2 Padres
|Sep 26, 2024
|Dodgers 4-3 Padres
|Sep 25, 2024
|Padres 4-2 Dodgers
|Aug 01, 2024
|Padres 8-1 Dodgers
|Jul 31, 2024
|Padres 6-5 Dodgers