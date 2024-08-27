How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the Baltimore Orioles to open a highly anticipated MLB action on August 27, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The Dodgers have a great record (78-53) and are in first place in the NL West. The Orioles are in second place in the AL East with a record of 76-56. Their offenses are almost similar.

The Dodgers score 4.95 runs per game, while the Orioles score 4.99, placing them in fourth and third place in the league, respectively.

Additionally, both of their batting marks are .252, which ranks them ninth overall.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SNLA, MASN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles will battle in an epic MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

Date August 27, 2024 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani leads the group with 41 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a .292 hitting average. Ohtani ranks 14th in hitting average, ninth in on-base percentage, in addition, second in slugging among MLB batters, making him a fearsome player.

Freddie Freeman hits .284 with 31 doubles, two triples, and seventeen home runs, with 65 walks. Freeman is 77th in MLB home homers and 30th within RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .299 with 20 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs with 51 walks. Betts aims to continue his two-game batting streak in this game. In the past five games, he's hit .190 with three doubles, one home run, three walks, and 7 RBIs.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Tyler Glasnow RHP Right-elbow tendinitis Out, 15-Day IL Brusdar Graterol RHP Hamstring injury Out, 15-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles team news

Henderson has the Orioles' greatest hitting average, 0.282. Henderson is a standout MLB hitter this season, ranking 6th within home runs and 23rd in RBIs.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 38 home runs and 86 RBIs. Santander is third in league home runs and 13th in RBIs.

Adley Rutschman, who hits 0.262 with Seventeen doubles, one triple, 18 home runs, with 46 walks, is also important.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ryan Mountcastle 1B Wrist injury Day-to-Day Cedric Mullins CF Quad injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 27, 2024 Jack Flaherty Cole Irvin

Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

The Dodgers have defeated the Orioles three times in their last five meetings, showing that they are a more competitive team. The most recent series, in July 2023, was especially important. The Dodgers won two of the three games, 10-3 and 6-4, showing that they could score runs. The Orioles, on the other hand, showed they could fight back by winning the series 8–5. This trend of going back and forth makes it look like the next game might be another close one. Both teams can score a lot of points, and their records are pretty even, so it's likely to be an intense contest where a few key moves could decide the winner. The Dodgers have a slight edge in recent head-to-head matches, which could give them a mental edge. However, the Orioles have shown they can take advantage of chances, so this game is too close to call.

Date Results Jul 19, 2023 Orioles 8-5 Dodgers Jul 19, 2023 Dodgers 10-3 Orioles Jul 18, 2023 Dodgers 6-4 Orioles Sep 13, 2019 Dodgers 4-2 Orioles Sep 12, 2019 Orioles 7-3 Dodgers

