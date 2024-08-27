The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the Baltimore Orioles to open a highly anticipated MLB action on August 27, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.
The Dodgers have a great record (78-53) and are in first place in the NL West. The Orioles are in second place in the AL East with a record of 76-56. Their offenses are almost similar.
The Dodgers score 4.95 runs per game, while the Orioles score 4.99, placing them in fourth and third place in the league, respectively.
Additionally, both of their batting marks are .252, which ranks them ninth overall.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SNLA, MASN2
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles will battle in an epic MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|August 27, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles team news
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Shohei Ohtani leads the group with 41 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a .292 hitting average. Ohtani ranks 14th in hitting average, ninth in on-base percentage, in addition, second in slugging among MLB batters, making him a fearsome player.
Freddie Freeman hits .284 with 31 doubles, two triples, and seventeen home runs, with 65 walks. Freeman is 77th in MLB home homers and 30th within RBIs.
Mookie Betts is batting .299 with 20 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs with 51 walks. Betts aims to continue his two-game batting streak in this game. In the past five games, he's hit .190 with three doubles, one home run, three walks, and 7 RBIs.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Tyler Glasnow
|RHP
|Right-elbow tendinitis
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Brusdar Graterol
|RHP
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles team news
Henderson has the Orioles' greatest hitting average, 0.282. Henderson is a standout MLB hitter this season, ranking 6th within home runs and 23rd in RBIs.
Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 38 home runs and 86 RBIs. Santander is third in league home runs and 13th in RBIs.
Adley Rutschman, who hits 0.262 with Seventeen doubles, one triple, 18 home runs, with 46 walks, is also important.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B
|Wrist injury
|Day-to-Day
|Cedric Mullins
|CF
|Quad injury
|Day-to-Day
Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 27, 2024
|Jack Flaherty
|Cole Irvin
Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
The Dodgers have defeated the Orioles three times in their last five meetings, showing that they are a more competitive team. The most recent series, in July 2023, was especially important. The Dodgers won two of the three games, 10-3 and 6-4, showing that they could score runs. The Orioles, on the other hand, showed they could fight back by winning the series 8–5. This trend of going back and forth makes it look like the next game might be another close one. Both teams can score a lot of points, and their records are pretty even, so it's likely to be an intense contest where a few key moves could decide the winner. The Dodgers have a slight edge in recent head-to-head matches, which could give them a mental edge. However, the Orioles have shown they can take advantage of chances, so this game is too close to call.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 19, 2023
|Orioles 8-5 Dodgers
|Jul 19, 2023
|Dodgers 10-3 Orioles
|Jul 18, 2023
|Dodgers 6-4 Orioles
|Sep 13, 2019
|Dodgers 4-2 Orioles
|Sep 12, 2019
|Orioles 7-3 Dodgers