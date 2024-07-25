How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are ready to face off against each other in a HIgh-voltage MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT. Los Angeles is ahead 2-1 in the four-game matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers have done fantastically, with a total record of 61-42 additionally a home record of 33-20. They have done especially well when they didn't give up a home run, with a 25-6 record in those games.

The Giants, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the road, going 21-32, which has hurt their total 49-54 record. Their score drops to 26-40 after giving up a home run.

It will be the 13th time this season that these two teams will face each other. The Dodgers are currently 8-4 in the series.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

Date July 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani, who has 30 home runs, four triples, and 26 doubles, has been an important contributor to the Dodgers.

Gavin Lux has been great over the last 10 games, hitting 11/29 with three doubles, and three home runs, along with eight RBIs.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Mookie Betts INF Hand Out, 10-Day IL Miguel Rojas INF Forearm Out, 10-Day IL Walker Buehler RHP Hip Out, 15-Day IL

San Francisco Giants team news

Matt Chapman has hit 14 home runs and 25 doubles for the Giants.

Mike Yastrzemski has been hitting well over the last ten games, going 13-for-33 including three doubles, two triples, as well as a home run.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jung Hoo Lee OF Torn labrum Out, 60-Day IL Ethan Small LHP Right oblique strain Out, 60-Day IL Tristan Beck RHP Arm Out, 60-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 25, 2024 Clayton Kershaw Logan Webb

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Considering their last five meetings, the Dodgers and Giants' upcoming game should be exciting and surprising. The Dodgers have a small edge as they have won three of the last five games, including a big 14-7 win on June 30 and a close 3-2 win on July 23. The Giants proved they are strong, though, with wins like the 10–4 win on July 1 as well as the 8–3 win on July 25. The games have included a mixture of high-scoring affairs and close fights, which suggests that either team can win or keep it close.

Date Results Jul 25, 2024 Giants 8-3 Dodgers Jul 24, 2024 Dodgers 5-2 Giants Jul 23, 2024 Dodgers 3-2 Giants Jul 01, 2024 Giants 10-4 Dodgers Jun 30, 2024 Dodgers 14-7 Giants

