Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles DodgersGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are ready to face off against each other in a HIgh-voltage MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT. Los Angeles is ahead 2-1 in the four-game matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers have done fantastically, with a total record of 61-42 additionally a home record of 33-20. They have done especially well when they didn't give up a home run, with a 25-6 record in those games.

The Giants, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the road, going 21-32, which has hurt their total 49-54 record. Their score drops to 26-40 after giving up a home run.

It will be the 13th time this season that these two teams will face each other. The Dodgers are currently 8-4 in the series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

DateJuly 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani, who has 30 home runs, four triples, and 26 doubles, has been an important contributor to the Dodgers.

Gavin Lux has been great over the last 10 games, hitting 11/29 with three doubles, and three home runs, along with eight RBIs.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Mookie BettsINFHandOut, 10-Day IL
Miguel RojasINFForearmOut, 10-Day IL
Walker BuehlerRHPHipOut, 15-Day IL

San Francisco Giants team news

Matt Chapman has hit 14 home runs and 25 doubles for the Giants.

Mike Yastrzemski has been hitting well over the last ten games, going 13-for-33 including three doubles, two triples, as well as a home run.

San Francisco Giants injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jung Hoo LeeOFTorn labrumOut, 60-Day IL
Ethan SmallLHPRight oblique strainOut, 60-Day IL
Tristan BeckRHPArmOut, 60-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 25, 2024Clayton KershawLogan Webb

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Considering their last five meetings, the Dodgers and Giants' upcoming game should be exciting and surprising. The Dodgers have a small edge as they have won three of the last five games, including a big 14-7 win on June 30 and a close 3-2 win on July 23. The Giants proved they are strong, though, with wins like the 10–4 win on July 1 as well as the 8–3 win on July 25. The games have included a mixture of high-scoring affairs and close fights, which suggests that either team can win or keep it close.

DateResults
Jul 25, 2024Giants 8-3 Dodgers
Jul 24, 2024Dodgers 5-2 Giants
Jul 23, 2024Dodgers 3-2 Giants
Jul 01, 2024Giants 10-4 Dodgers
Jun 30, 2024Dodgers 14-7 Giants

