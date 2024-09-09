How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off against the Chicago Cubs to open a thrilling MLB battle on September 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT. The Chicago Cubs will try to make it six straight wins on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have a great home record of 47-25 along with a total record of 86-57. Their .330 on-base percentage is third-best in the big leagues.
However, the Cubs are only 73-70 overall and have lost 35 of their last 37 road games. Notably, Chicago has a 51-10 record when they hit more than the other team.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams are facing each other. It will happen on Monday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|September 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs team news
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
This season, Mookie Betts has helped the Dodgers with 63 RBIs, 23 doubles, 4 triples, along with 16 home runs.
Furthermore, Freddie Freeman is hitting well lately, going 11 for 36 with 4 home runs in the last ten games.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Teoscar Hernández
|LF
|Ankle injury
|Day-to-Day
|Joe Kelly
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago Cubs team news
This season, Ian Happ has hit 23 home runs, 34 doubles, and two triples for the Cubs.
Additionally, Dansby Swanson has been hitting well. In his last 10 games, he has gone 13 for 39 with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, along with eight RBIs.
Chicago Cubs injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Hayden Wesneski
|RHP
|Right forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Julian Merryweather
|RHP
|Right knee tendinitis
|Out, 15-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 09, 2024
|Walker Buehler
|Kyle Hendricks
Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record
From their last five meetings, it looks like the forthcoming game between the Cubs and the Dodgers will be a close one. The last five games between these two teams were a tie. This season, the Cubs won two games by scores of 8-1 as well as 9-7, showing that they can put on high-scoring games against the Dodgers. But the Dodgers have additionally won big games, like a 4-1 win earlier in the season with two wins last year (7-3 and 9-4) that show how dominant they can be when their offense works well. Since their last few games have been close, the game might come down on which team's offense is better. When both teams are on their game, they can beat the other.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 07, 2024
|Cubs 8-1 Dodgers
|Apr 06, 2024
|Dodgers 4-1 Cubs
|Apr 05, 2024
|Cubs 9-7 Dodgers
|Apr 23, 2023
|Dodgers 7-3 Cubs
|Apr 22, 2023
|Dodgers 9-4 Cubs