Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off against the Chicago Cubs to open a thrilling MLB battle on September 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT. The Chicago Cubs will try to make it six straight wins on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have a great home record of 47-25 along with a total record of 86-57. Their .330 on-base percentage is third-best in the big leagues.

However, the Cubs are only 73-70 overall and have lost 35 of their last 37 road games. Notably, Chicago has a 51-10 record when they hit more than the other team.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams are facing each other. It will happen on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SNLA, MARQ

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

DateSeptember 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

This season, Mookie Betts has helped the Dodgers with 63 RBIs, 23 doubles, 4 triples, along with 16 home runs.

Furthermore, Freddie Freeman is hitting well lately, going 11 for 36 with 4 home runs in the last ten games.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Teoscar HernándezLFAnkle injuryDay-to-Day
Joe KellyRHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs team news

This season, Ian Happ has hit 23 home runs, 34 doubles, and two triples for the Cubs.

Additionally, Dansby Swanson has been hitting well. In his last 10 games, he has gone 13 for 39 with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, along with eight RBIs.

Chicago Cubs injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Hayden WesneskiRHPRight forearm strainOut, 15-Day IL
Julian MerryweatherRHPRight knee tendinitisOut, 15-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 09, 2024Walker BuehlerKyle Hendricks

Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

From their last five meetings, it looks like the forthcoming game between the Cubs and the Dodgers will be a close one. The last five games between these two teams were a tie. This season, the Cubs won two games by scores of 8-1 as well as 9-7, showing that they can put on high-scoring games against the Dodgers. But the Dodgers have additionally won big games, like a 4-1 win earlier in the season with two wins last year (7-3 and 9-4) that show how dominant they can be when their offense works well. Since their last few games have been close, the game might come down on which team's offense is better. When both teams are on their game, they can beat the other.

DateResults
Apr 07, 2024Cubs 8-1 Dodgers
Apr 06, 2024Dodgers 4-1 Cubs
Apr 05, 2024Cubs 9-7 Dodgers
Apr 23, 2023Dodgers 7-3 Cubs
Apr 22, 2023Dodgers 9-4 Cubs

