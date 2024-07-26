How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road for the first time since the All-Star break and head to Houston Astros to take on the Astros in an exciting interleague matchup that begins on Friday night.
The Dodgers started strong by sweeping the previously red-hot Boston Red Sox last weekend and then followed that up with two straight victories over their arch-rivals, the San Francisco Giants.
The Astros, meanwhile, return home on Friday night after narrowly avoiding a sweep at the hands of the lowly Oakland A's in Oakland to start the week. They are back once again and now look like a legitimate contender to get back to the AL Playoffs yet again.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: -
Local TV channel: -
Streaming service: Apple TV+
Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Dodgers and Astros on Apple TV+, which also offers an MLB Daily Recap.
Plans for Apple TV+ start at $9.99/ month and is a no-brainer for MLB and general sports fans.
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will hit the diamond at Minute Maid Park for this matchup on Friday, July 26, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Friday, July 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Minute Maid Park
|Location
|Houston, Texas
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros team news
Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch
Gavin Stone (9-3) will make his 19th start of the season for the Dodgers and look for his 10th win. He has a 3.19 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
On Saturday, the 25-year-old righty pitched five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run and six hits.
Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 31, RBIs with 74 and his batting average of .312 is also best on his team. Freddie Freeman is hitting .288 with an OBP of .395 and a slugging percentage of .493 this season.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|A. Gonsolin
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|C. Brogdon
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|D. May
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|R. Brasier
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|B. Graterol
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|G. Sheehan
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Y. Yamamoto
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Y. Almonte
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|M. Betts
|Shortstop
|10-Day Injured List
|M. Muncy
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|M. Rojas
|Shortstop
|10-Day Injured List
|C. Taylor
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
Houston Astros team news & players to watch
The Astros will hand the ball to LHP Framber Valdez (8-5) for his 18th start of the season. The 30-year-old left-hander's most recent start came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Yordan Alvarez has posted a team-leading 20 home runs and has driven in 54 RBIs. Jose Altuve is hitting .307 to lead the lineup. Alex Bregman is slashing .257 with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
Houston Astros injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|K. Tucker
|Right fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|L. Garcia
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|L. McCullers
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|O. Ortega
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|K. Graveman
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|C. Javier
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|J. Urquidy
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|07/26/24
|Gavin Stone (9-3)
|Framber Valdez (8-5)
|07/27/24
|Justin Wrobleski (0-1)
|Ronel Blanco (9-5)
|07/28/24
|River Ryan (0-0)
|Spencer Arrighetti (4-8)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/26/23
|Dodgers 5-6 Astros
|MLB
|06/25/23
|Dodgers 8-7 Astros
|MLB
|06/24/23
|Dodgers 3-2 Astros
|MLB
|08/05/21
|Dodgers 7-5 Astros
|MLB
|08/04/21
|Dodgers 0-3 Astros
|MLB