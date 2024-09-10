How to watch today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers is set to take place on September 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

The Texas Rangers are currently ranked third in the AL West with a record of 70-74, while the Arizona Diamondbacks, boasting an outstanding 80-64 overall record, are in third place in the NL West.

Arizona is the best-scoring team in the league, averaging 5.43 runs per game and hitting .262, which is good for second place in the league.

Rangers, on the other hand, haven't been able to keep up. Their average runs scored per game is 4.21, which ranks them 22nd across the league, and their batting average is .239, which ranks them 20th.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: ARID, BSSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Texas Rangers in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date September 10, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 30 home runs and a .293 batting average. Marte ranks 11th in MLB hitting average, 13th with on-base percentage, and 8th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is batting .229 with 19 doubles, Twelve triples, and 19 home runs, with 61 walks, ranking 65th in home runs as well as 59th in RBI in the majors.

Suarez, the Diamondbacks' RBI ruler, is on a three-game batting streak. In his last five games, Suarez has hit .474 with a double, 3 home runs, 2 walks, and 4 RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Gabriel Moreno C Strained left abductor Out, 10-Day IL Lourdes Gurriel OF Strained left calf Out, 10-Day IL

Texas Rangers team news

Marcus Semien's.238 batting average has produced 25 doubles, 2 triples, and 19 home runs, with 58 walks for the Rangers. He ranks 65th in major home homers and 56th in RBIs with 19. Semien is on a five-game stretch of .333 with a home run, and one walk, with three RBIs.

Josh Smith is 154th in major league home runs with 99th in RBIs, batting .268 with 27 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, as well as 44 walks.

Wyatt Langford has hit .246 with 21 doubles, 4 triples, and ten home runs, with 41 walks.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Corey Seager INF Right hip discomfort Out, 10-Day IL Grant Anderson RHP Ankle contusion Out, 10-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 10, 2024 Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi

Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers head-to-head record

The Texas Rangers have won all five of their previous meetings with the Arizona Diamondbacks, making them the better team. The most recent games were on May 30 and 29, 2024. The Rangers easily beat the Diamondbacks by scores of 6-1 as well as 4-2, respectively, showing that they can successfully limit their offense. The Rangers had won all three games before this one in 2023, including a strong 5-0 shutout on the second of November and a high-scoring 11-7 win on November 1. The Rangers' latest win over Arizona makes it look like they may still have the upper hand, especially if their pitchers can keep up the strong play that stopped the Diamondbacks in their last few games. But Arizona's better overall numbers this year could make this game more interesting.

Date Results May 30, 2024 Rangers 6-1 Diamondbacks May 29, 2024 Rangers 4-2 Diamondbacks Nov 02, 2023 Rangers 5-0 Diamondbacks Nov 01, 2023 Rangers 11-7 Diamondbacks Oct 31, 2023 Rangers 3-1 Diamondbacks

