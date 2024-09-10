How to watch today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers is set to take place on September 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.
The Texas Rangers are currently ranked third in the AL West with a record of 70-74, while the Arizona Diamondbacks, boasting an outstanding 80-64 overall record, are in third place in the NL West.
Arizona is the best-scoring team in the league, averaging 5.43 runs per game and hitting .262, which is good for second place in the league.
Rangers, on the other hand, haven't been able to keep up. Their average runs scored per game is 4.21, which ranks them 22nd across the league, and their batting average is .239, which ranks them 20th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: ARID, BSSW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Texas Rangers in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|September 10, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Chase Field
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers team news
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 30 home runs and a .293 batting average. Marte ranks 11th in MLB hitting average, 13th with on-base percentage, and 8th in slugging.
Corbin Carroll is batting .229 with 19 doubles, Twelve triples, and 19 home runs, with 61 walks, ranking 65th in home runs as well as 59th in RBI in the majors.
Suarez, the Diamondbacks' RBI ruler, is on a three-game batting streak. In his last five games, Suarez has hit .474 with a double, 3 home runs, 2 walks, and 4 RBIs.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|Strained left abductor
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Lourdes Gurriel
|OF
|Strained left calf
|Out, 10-Day IL
Texas Rangers team news
Marcus Semien's.238 batting average has produced 25 doubles, 2 triples, and 19 home runs, with 58 walks for the Rangers. He ranks 65th in major home homers and 56th in RBIs with 19. Semien is on a five-game stretch of .333 with a home run, and one walk, with three RBIs.
Josh Smith is 154th in major league home runs with 99th in RBIs, batting .268 with 27 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, as well as 44 walks.
Wyatt Langford has hit .246 with 21 doubles, 4 triples, and ten home runs, with 41 walks.
Texas Rangers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Corey Seager
|INF
|Right hip discomfort
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Grant Anderson
|RHP
|Ankle contusion
|Out, 10-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 10, 2024
|Zac Gallen
|Nathan Eovaldi
Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers head-to-head record
The Texas Rangers have won all five of their previous meetings with the Arizona Diamondbacks, making them the better team. The most recent games were on May 30 and 29, 2024. The Rangers easily beat the Diamondbacks by scores of 6-1 as well as 4-2, respectively, showing that they can successfully limit their offense. The Rangers had won all three games before this one in 2023, including a strong 5-0 shutout on the second of November and a high-scoring 11-7 win on November 1. The Rangers' latest win over Arizona makes it look like they may still have the upper hand, especially if their pitchers can keep up the strong play that stopped the Diamondbacks in their last few games. But Arizona's better overall numbers this year could make this game more interesting.
|Date
|Results
|May 30, 2024
|Rangers 6-1 Diamondbacks
|May 29, 2024
|Rangers 4-2 Diamondbacks
|Nov 02, 2023
|Rangers 5-0 Diamondbacks
|Nov 01, 2023
|Rangers 11-7 Diamondbacks
|Oct 31, 2023
|Rangers 3-1 Diamondbacks