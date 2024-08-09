How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The thrilling MLB clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on August 09, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks have an impressive overall record of 63–53. Their offense is very strong; they score 5.17 runs per game, which is the most in the league, and their batting average of .257 is sufficient to rank fourth overall.

While the Phillies boast a great 69-46 record. Their batting average is .256, which is just a bit lower than the Diamondbacks'. They earn 4.89 runs each game, which is enough for sixth place.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: ARID, NBCSP

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies will face off in a high-voltage MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte leads the team with a .298 hitting average, 29 runs batted in, and 80 RBIs. He ranks sixth in MLB in home runs and ninth in RBI.

This season, Corbin Carroll is hitting .215 with sixteen doubles, Ten triples, 9 home runs, and 51 walks. Carroll ranks 159th in MLB home runs as well as 127th in RBIs despite his efforts. He's hitting .222 with a triple, one home run, 4 walks, and 2 RBIs in his last five games.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Gabriel Moreno C Strained left abductor Out, 10-Day IL Christian Walker INF Strained left oblique Out, 10-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Alec Bohm has 78 RBIs and a .297 batting average. He ranks 10th in MLB RBIs along with 111th in home runs. Bohm has a nine-game hitting streak and is batting .302 with 4 doubles, 1 triple, one home run, 2 walks, and 7 RBIs in his last 10 games.

However, Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with twenty-seven home runs, ranking 10th in the league and 16th in RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Spencer Turnbull RHP Right lat strain Out, 15-Day IL Ranger Suárez LHP Back injury Out, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Ryne Nelson Zack Wheeler

Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks recently faced each other, and the Phillies seem to have a slight advantage in this important game. In the last five games, the Phillies prevailed in three. On June 23, 2024, they beat the Diamondbacks 12-1, and on August 9, 2024, they beat the Diamondbacks 6-4. But the Diamondbacks showed they can beat them by beating them 5–4 on June 22, 2024, along with 4–2 on October 25, 2023. Both teams can win close games, but the Phillies' offense has been more consistent lately. The Phillies could use their recent winning streak to get another win, but the Diamondbacks could make it close.

Date Results Aug 09, 2024 Phillies 6-4 Diamondbacks Jun 23, 2024 Phillies 4-1 Diamondbacks Jun 23, 2024 Phillies 12-1 Diamondbacks Jun 22, 2024 Diamondbacks 5-4 Phillies Oct 25, 2023 Diamondbacks 4-2 Phillies

