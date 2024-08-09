The thrilling MLB clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on August 09, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.
The Diamondbacks have an impressive overall record of 63–53. Their offense is very strong; they score 5.17 runs per game, which is the most in the league, and their batting average of .257 is sufficient to rank fourth overall.
While the Phillies boast a great 69-46 record. Their batting average is .256, which is just a bit lower than the Diamondbacks'. They earn 4.89 runs each game, which is enough for sixth place.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: ARID, NBCSP
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies will face off in a high-voltage MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Chase Field
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies team news
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Ketel Marte leads the team with a .298 hitting average, 29 runs batted in, and 80 RBIs. He ranks sixth in MLB in home runs and ninth in RBI.
This season, Corbin Carroll is hitting .215 with sixteen doubles, Ten triples, 9 home runs, and 51 walks. Carroll ranks 159th in MLB home runs as well as 127th in RBIs despite his efforts. He's hitting .222 with a triple, one home run, 4 walks, and 2 RBIs in his last five games.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|Strained left abductor
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Christian Walker
|INF
|Strained left oblique
|Out, 10-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Alec Bohm has 78 RBIs and a .297 batting average. He ranks 10th in MLB RBIs along with 111th in home runs. Bohm has a nine-game hitting streak and is batting .302 with 4 doubles, 1 triple, one home run, 2 walks, and 7 RBIs in his last 10 games.
However, Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with twenty-seven home runs, ranking 10th in the league and 16th in RBIs.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Spencer Turnbull
|RHP
|Right lat strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Ranger Suárez
|LHP
|Back injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Ryne Nelson
|Zack Wheeler
Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks recently faced each other, and the Phillies seem to have a slight advantage in this important game. In the last five games, the Phillies prevailed in three. On June 23, 2024, they beat the Diamondbacks 12-1, and on August 9, 2024, they beat the Diamondbacks 6-4. But the Diamondbacks showed they can beat them by beating them 5–4 on June 22, 2024, along with 4–2 on October 25, 2023. Both teams can win close games, but the Phillies' offense has been more consistent lately. The Phillies could use their recent winning streak to get another win, but the Diamondbacks could make it close.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 09, 2024
|Phillies 6-4 Diamondbacks
|Jun 23, 2024
|Phillies 4-1 Diamondbacks
|Jun 23, 2024
|Phillies 12-1 Diamondbacks
|Jun 22, 2024
|Diamondbacks 5-4 Phillies
|Oct 25, 2023
|Diamondbacks 4-2 Phillies