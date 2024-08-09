This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ketel Marte Arizona DiamondbacksGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The thrilling MLB clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on August 09, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks have an impressive overall record of 63–53. Their offense is very strong; they score 5.17 runs per game, which is the most in the league, and their batting average of .257 is sufficient to rank fourth overall.

While the Phillies boast a great 69-46 record. Their batting average is .256, which is just a bit lower than the Diamondbacks'. They earn 4.89 runs each game, which is enough for sixth place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: ARID, NBCSP

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies will face off in a high-voltage MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.

DateAugust 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenueChase Field
LocationPhoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte leads the team with a .298 hitting average, 29 runs batted in, and 80 RBIs. He ranks sixth in MLB in home runs and ninth in RBI.

This season, Corbin Carroll is hitting .215 with sixteen doubles, Ten triples, 9 home runs, and 51 walks. Carroll ranks 159th in MLB home runs as well as 127th in RBIs despite his efforts. He's hitting .222 with a triple, one home run, 4 walks, and 2 RBIs in his last five games.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Gabriel MorenoCStrained left abductorOut, 10-Day IL
Christian WalkerINFStrained left obliqueOut, 10-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Alec Bohm has 78 RBIs and a .297 batting average. He ranks 10th in MLB RBIs along with 111th in home runs. Bohm has a nine-game hitting streak and is batting .302 with 4 doubles, 1 triple, one home run, 2 walks, and 7 RBIs in his last 10 games.

However, Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with twenty-seven home runs, ranking 10th in the league and 16th in RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Spencer TurnbullRHPRight lat strainOut, 15-Day IL
Ranger SuárezLHPBack injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 09, 2024Ryne NelsonZack Wheeler

Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks recently faced each other, and the Phillies seem to have a slight advantage in this important game. In the last five games, the Phillies prevailed in three. On June 23, 2024, they beat the Diamondbacks 12-1, and on August 9, 2024, they beat the Diamondbacks 6-4. But the Diamondbacks showed they can beat them by beating them 5–4 on June 22, 2024, along with 4–2 on October 25, 2023. Both teams can win close games, but the Phillies' offense has been more consistent lately. The Phillies could use their recent winning streak to get another win, but the Diamondbacks could make it close.

DateResults
Aug 09, 2024Phillies 6-4 Diamondbacks
Jun 23, 2024Phillies 4-1 Diamondbacks
Jun 23, 2024Phillies 12-1 Diamondbacks
Jun 22, 2024Diamondbacks 5-4 Phillies
Oct 25, 2023Diamondbacks 4-2 Phillies

More MLB news and coverage

