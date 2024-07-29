Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals, including how to watch and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to host the Washington Nationals to open an electrifying three-game series on July 29, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

Arizona currently holds a 55–51 record overall and a 28–25 record at home. The Diamondbacks have done excellently, going 45–20 in games where they get eight or more hits.

Washington has a 49-57 record overall and a 26-30 mark on the road. They are 35-13 when they score five runs or more, which is a good mark.

On Monday, the teams are scheduled to face each other for the fourth meeting this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: MASN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals are set to meet in a thrilling MLB battle on July 29, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date July 29, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte has hit .296 and has 23 home runs, 20 doubles, and two triples. He is the Diamondbacks' best batter.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has hit one home run and driven in one run in his last ten games.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Blake Walston LHP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL Drey Jameson RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Washington Nationals team news

Luis Garcia has hit .276 and has 18 doubles, 1 triple, additionally 11 home runs, which is the most on the Nationals.

As of now, Juan Yepez has hit 2 home runs and driven in 12 runs in his last 10 games.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Joey Gallo INF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Williams RHP Flexor muscle strain Out, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 29, 2024 Jordan Montgomery Mitchell Parker

Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals head-to-head record

This upcoming game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals appears that it will be close based on their last five meetings. The Diamondbacks possess a slight edge because they've won four of the last five games. They beat the Nationals by margins of 5-2, 5-0, 5-3, along with 6-2, showing that they could regularly score more than them. On the other hand, the Nationals received one win, 3-1, which shows that they can be tough opponents. The Diamondbacks may be the favorite based on this past, but the Nationals proved they can come back and win.

Date Results Jun 20, 2024 Diamondbacks 5-2 Nationals Jun 19, 2024 Nationals 3-1 Diamondbacks Jun 18, 2024 Diamondbacks 5-0 Nationals Jun 22, 2023 Diamondbacks 5-3 Nationals Jun 08, 2023 Diamondbacks 6-2 Nationals

More MLB news and coverage