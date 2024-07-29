The Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to host the Washington Nationals to open an electrifying three-game series on July 29, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.
Arizona currently holds a 55–51 record overall and a 28–25 record at home. The Diamondbacks have done excellently, going 45–20 in games where they get eight or more hits.
Washington has a 49-57 record overall and a 26-30 mark on the road. They are 35-13 when they score five runs or more, which is a good mark.
On Monday, the teams are scheduled to face each other for the fourth meeting this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: MASN2
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals are set to meet in a thrilling MLB battle on July 29, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|July 29, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Chase Field
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals team news
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Ketel Marte has hit .296 and has 23 home runs, 20 doubles, and two triples. He is the Diamondbacks' best batter.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has hit one home run and driven in one run in his last ten games.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Blake Walston
|LHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Drey Jameson
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Washington Nationals team news
Luis Garcia has hit .276 and has 18 doubles, 1 triple, additionally 11 home runs, which is the most on the Nationals.
As of now, Juan Yepez has hit 2 home runs and driven in 12 runs in his last 10 games.
Washington Nationals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Joey Gallo
|INF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Trevor Williams
|RHP
|Flexor muscle strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 29, 2024
|Jordan Montgomery
|Mitchell Parker
Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals head-to-head record
This upcoming game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals appears that it will be close based on their last five meetings. The Diamondbacks possess a slight edge because they've won four of the last five games. They beat the Nationals by margins of 5-2, 5-0, 5-3, along with 6-2, showing that they could regularly score more than them. On the other hand, the Nationals received one win, 3-1, which shows that they can be tough opponents. The Diamondbacks may be the favorite based on this past, but the Nationals proved they can come back and win.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 20, 2024
|Diamondbacks 5-2 Nationals
|Jun 19, 2024
|Nationals 3-1 Diamondbacks
|Jun 18, 2024
|Diamondbacks 5-0 Nationals
|Jun 22, 2023
|Diamondbacks 5-3 Nationals
|Jun 08, 2023
|Diamondbacks 6-2 Nationals