Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets, including how to watch and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to host the New York Mets to start an electrifying MLB series on August 27, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks emerged as a dominant force so far this season, with an amazing 75-56 overall record and a great 37-26 home record. They have the best offense in the league, scoring 5.35 runs per game, and they are second in hitting average (.261).

The Mets, on the other hand, have done well all season, with a good overall performance of 68-63 and a decent away record of 33-30. Their batting average of .248 and runs scored per game of 4.76 place them 10th and 12th best in baseball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channels: MLBN, MLB.tv

Local TV channels: ARID, SNY

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will clash with the New York Mets in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date August 27, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

The Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll has Sixteen doubles, 12 triples, and fourteen home runs, with 56 walks despite a .222 batting average. Carroll stands 108th in MLB home homers and 93rd in RBIs. On a five-game hitting streak, he's batting .300 with a triple, one home run, two walks, with three RBIs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has batted 0.275 with Twenty doubles, a triple, Fifteen home runs, and 23 walks at the plate. Gurriel is 96th in MLB home homers and 44th in RBIs.

Josh Bell has added power to his lineup with 22 doubles, two triples, and Eighteen home runs, with 44 walks despite batting .240.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Gabriel Moreno C Strained left abductor issue Out, 10-Day IL Ketel Marte INF Ankle injury Out, 10-Day IL

New York Mets team news

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a .269 batting average. Lindor ranks 14th in MLB home homers and 23rd in RBIs. He has a six-game batting streak and is batting .333 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, and three walks, with nine RBIs in his previous 10 games.

Pete Alonso has hit 27 home runs, which ranks him 14th in MLB and 36th in RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has a hitting average of .226 with 22 doubles, three triples, eighteen home runs, and sixty-eight walks.

New York Mets injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Paul Blackburn RHP Right hand contusion Out, 15-Day IL Sean Reid-Foley RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 27, 2024 Eduardo Rodriguez Sean Manaea

Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets head-to-head record

Based on the five previous meetings between the Diamondbacks and the Mets, this game could be very close and very competitive. Both teams have won two of their last four games between them, so the teams are equally matched. However, the Diamondbacks are coming off a big win, including a 10–5 win. But the Mets showed they can get back on track quickly, like when they beat the Cardinals 10–9 on June 1, 2024. Based on what has happened recently, this game could have a lot of runs, since both teams can have big innings. The Diamondbacks may have a slight edge because they play at home and have been doing well lately, but the Mets proved they can come back, so this is a game to watch.

Date Results Jun 02, 2024 Diamondbacks 5-4 Mets Jun 02, 2024 Diamondbacks 10-5 Mets Jun 01, 2024 Mets 10-9 Diamondbacks May 31, 2024 Mets 3-2 Diamondbacks Sep 15, 2023 Mets 11-1 Diamondbacks

More MLB news and coverage